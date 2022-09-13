LinaBell the fox debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland

Duffy and his buddies are getting a new friend! Joining the gang is LinaBell, an inquisitive fox who loves to explore! Accessorised with an orchid on her fluffy ears and a signature magnifying glass, this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed pink fox will melt your heart with her adorable appearance and personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

To celebrate the launch of the new character, Hong Kong Disneyland presents over 30 LinaBell-themed products, including keychains, bags, earrings, headbands, and even a fluffy tail accessory so you can dress like your new favourite character. You can also catch LinaBell with other Disney characters at the Mickey and Friends Celebration parade, or snap a picture with LinaBell along with Duffy and Friends on Main Street U.S.A.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

If you can’t get enough of the adorable fox, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel has also launched a LinaBell-themed room package as an add-on to your staycation experience. Your hotel room will be transformed with all sorts of LinaBell goodies – from slippers, pillow cases, a throw blanket, and more!

Recommended stories:

The best restaurants in Hong Kong with epic views

Restaurants we wish still existed in Hong Kong

Where to drink Negroni in Hong Kong



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.