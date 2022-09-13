Hong Kong
Hong Kong Disneyland
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

LinaBell the fox debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland

This adorable character is the newest member of Duffy and Friends

Cara Hung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Cherry Chan
Duffy and his buddies are getting a new friend! Joining the gang is LinaBell, an inquisitive fox who loves to explore! Accessorised with an orchid on her fluffy ears and a signature magnifying glass, this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed pink fox will melt your heart with her adorable appearance and personality.

To celebrate the launch of the new character, Hong Kong Disneyland presents over 30 LinaBell-themed products, including keychains, bags, earrings, headbands, and even a fluffy tail accessory so you can dress like your new favourite character. You can also catch LinaBell with other Disney characters at the Mickey and Friends Celebration parade, or snap a picture with LinaBell along with Duffy and Friends on Main Street U.S.A.

Hong Kong Disneyland
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

If you can’t get enough of the adorable fox, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel has also launched a LinaBell-themed room package as an add-on to your staycation experience. Your hotel room will be transformed with all sorts of LinaBell goodies – from slippers, pillow cases, a throw blanket, and more!

