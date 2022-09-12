The Jumbo Floating Restaurant was one of Hong Kong’s most iconic tourist attractions, not only for its grandeur appearance but also for its offering of fresh seafood, dim sum, and traditional Cantonese cuisine. During its heyday, the 45,000sq ft restaurant catered to more than 2,300 diners at full capacity. After temporarily halting operations on March 3, 2020, the restaurant was supposed to be part of a government initiative, however the plan fell through due to lack of donations. After leaving Aberdeen on June 14, the restaurant's parent company, reported that the 46-year-old Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized at sea on June 19 due to extreme weather conditions near Paracel Islands (also known as the Xisha Islands). The iconic vessel was supposed to be transferred to an undisclosed location – which was eventually reported to be in Cambodia – for storage.