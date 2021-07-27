Hong Kong
Timeout

Say Hey Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy Say Hey Bakery

Local bakery makes retro mooncakes inspired by old movie posters

With new creative flavours too!

By
Jenny Leung
When it comes to mooncakes, we're truly spoilt for choice every year. Whatever flavour, colour, size, or texture you’re looking for, our city's hotels, restaurants, and local bakeries have got them all. And this year, local bakery Say Hey has whipped up something special for all to enjoy.

Working in collaboration with local illustration and design company No Paper Studio, the bakery has created a series of mooncakes – flavours include traditional lotus seed paste, red bean paste, earl grey custard, peanut custard, and a special mixed nuts double-yolk mooncake – with retro tin and paper packaging inspired by old movie posters.

The mooncakes are available on Say Hey Bakery’s online shop, but you can also get them at the pop-up Say Hey ‘box office’ inside K11 Aft Mall from now to August 26. Then, from August 27 onwards, the pop-up will transform into a Say Hey ‘theatre’ where visitors can drop by and take a selfie or three with various gram-worthy spots reminiscent of an old traditional cinema.

Prices of the mooncakes range from $136 to $358, but you can pre-order the mooncakes now to get early-bird discounts.

