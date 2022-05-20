Hong Kong
Dai Foon Hay Bakery
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Hong Kong’s best local bakeries

Go local, for goodness bake!

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
The bakeries in Hong Kong are essential to our local culture. Because let’s be honest, most of us don't own a big oven, or even one at all, and don't get us started on the know-how on local bakes like wife cakes or chicken biscuits. It's no cupcake that's for sure. Thankfully, local bakeries are the purveyors of traditional Hong Kong pastries made by hand. So, whether you're in the mood for an indulgent cream cone, comforting cocktail bun or classic egg tart, these local bakeries have you covered.

RECOMMENDED: Get down with local cuisine and check out Hong Kong's best dai pai dongs or visit the city's top dim sum restaurants.

The best Hong Kong bakeries

ABC Cake House
Photograph: Tiffany Chan

ABC Cake House

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

Established by Jie Chun Yao, ABC Cake House was formerly known as (roughly translated) ABC Western Restaurant, a famous Russian cuisine restaurant chain in Hong Kong during the 50s. As time passed, the chain’s outlets all closed down, leaving only its bakery in Central, which also eventually closed down in 2014.  Jie’s granddaughter Yvonne decided to reopen the bakery, which is now located in Wan Chai, to carry on her grandfather’s legacy. The bakery offers traditional cakes and pastries, as well as cookies, cupcakes, and rolled cakes in an abundance of flavours such as matcha, chestnut, taro, and honey.

Read more
A Noy Bakery
Peter Moran

A Noy Bakery

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Peng Chau

The Peng Chau local behind A Noy Bakery wakes up at 5am every morning to bake traditional buns and bread for Peng Chau residents rushing off to work or school. Tourists and locals alike flock to this island bakery for the mouthwatering fermented soybean sesame biscuits. These fragrant and crispy biscuits are the size of your palm. While you can find these elsewhere in Hong Kong, we promise you, none are quite as large, thin, and flavourful as these.

Read more
Bat Sin Cake Shop
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Bat Sin Cake Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Sham Shui Po

This legendary bakery has been keeping it old-school since the 60s. Formerly a tea house, Bat Sin Cake Shop is famous for its walnut cookies, banana cakes, coconut macaroons, and other handmade Chinese pastries. The shop gets really busy around the Mid-Autumn Festival with customers looking to take home Bat Sin’s variety of handmade mooncakes. This is by far one of the most popular bakeries not just in Sham Shui Po, but also in Hong Kong.

Read more
Dai Foon Hay Bakery
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Dai Foon Hay Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tsing Yi

A decades-old local bakery known for its traditional baked goods and pastry offerings including walnut cookies, sesame cookies, chicken biscuits, and more. The bakery also makes its own mooncakes and rice cakes for Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year. Their unique recipe and tasty flavour draw long queues of patrons every year.

Read more
Happy Cake Shop
Photograph: TA

Happy Cake Shop

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

Arguably the happiest place on Earth for bread lovers. Don’t let Happy Cake Shop’s ghetto facade deter you from trying its selection of delicious bread and baked goods, which is all laid out on old metal trays. The speciality cream cone  – think of it as a hollowed-out croissant filled with cream – is by far the most popular treat. Their pineapple buns are huge and worth a try too, but you can’t go wrong with any of the classics here, from the egg salad baked rolls to its coconut or peanut butter buns. 

Read more
Hoover Cake Shop
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikicommons/KLNCT

Hoover Cake Shop

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Kowloon City

It’s not hard to find decent egg tarts in Hong Kong, but Hoover Cake Shop sits up there among the best. Hailed by many as HK’s egg-tart king, Hoover’s tarts stand out since the bakery uses duck instead of chicken eggs to produce a smoother, stronger-flavoured custard filling. The velvety coconut tarts, cream buns and big swiss rolls also draw in the crowds. Prepare to queue – the line can sometimes stretch as far as the next block – but you’ll be hoovering up those egg tarts in no time.

Read more
Kee Tsui Cake Shop
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Kee Tsui Cake Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Mong Kok is always packed but Kee Tsui’s goodies are worth braving the crowds for. This Fa Yuen Street bakery is one of a handful of traditional Chinese cake shops still operating in Hong Kong and most of its vintage furnishings remain intact. The store’s iconic baked treats – like its mini walnut cookies, Chinese shortbread and chicken biscuits – are to die for. Come Mid-Autumn Festival, prepare to fight for an order of the top-notch mooncakes, where the egg yolks are like full moons in velvety lotus paste skies.

Read more
Ming Wah Bakery
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Ming Wah Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Mong Kok

Nestled near Temple Street, the oven at this family-owned bakery is always baking fresh batches of comforting treats like cocktail buns and coconut buns throughout the day. The red bean cakes are a local favourite here, with a helping of the sweet paste sandwiched inside a toasted mochi and topped with roasted sesame seeds. The chicken biscuits are a house speciality too.

Read more
Tai O Bakery
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tai O Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Pastelerías
  • Tai O

Tai O ought to be known for more than just its stilted houses and seafood snacks. The Lantau village is also home to a wonderful local bakery, offering a famous sweet treat – sugar-dusted Chinese-style doughnuts. The super-doughy ball is served fresh from the deep-fryer throughout the day, so make sure you wait a bit before taking a bite (yes, we know it’s hard). It’s worth trying other special creations, like the coconut tart and Tai O sesame cookies, while you’re waiting. 

Read more
Wah Yee Tang Cake Shop
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Wah Yee Tang Cake Shop

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Sai Ying Pun

This unassuming family-run bakery in Sai Ying Pun is probably the most creative cookie shop you’ll find in town. With a history of more than 30 years, Wah Yee Tang has kept up with the times to inject new elements into its delectable cookies without sacrificing traditional techniques and quality. The one with the biggest fan following is the Foul Language cookie, shaped like a cat flipping people off. There are also tons of fun designs featuring inspirational notes and holiday themes among others, all of which can be personalised. Don’t miss out on the traditional Hong Kong cakes and pastries while you’re there too. Sadly, the shop does not offer any delivery, but it's definitely worth a quick visit if you happen to be around the area.

Read more
