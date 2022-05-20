Established by Jie Chun Yao, ABC Cake House was formerly known as (roughly translated) ABC Western Restaurant, a famous Russian cuisine restaurant chain in Hong Kong during the 50s. As time passed, the chain’s outlets all closed down, leaving only its bakery in Central, which also eventually closed down in 2014. Jie’s granddaughter Yvonne decided to reopen the bakery, which is now located in Wan Chai, to carry on her grandfather’s legacy. The bakery offers traditional cakes and pastries, as well as cookies, cupcakes, and rolled cakes in an abundance of flavours such as matcha, chestnut, taro, and honey.
The bakeries in Hong Kong are essential to our local culture. Because let’s be honest, most of us don't own a big oven, or even one at all, and don't get us started on the know-how on local bakes like wife cakes or chicken biscuits. It's no cupcake that's for sure. Thankfully, local bakeries are the purveyors of traditional Hong Kong pastries made by hand. So, whether you're in the mood for an indulgent cream cone, comforting cocktail bun or classic egg tart, these local bakeries have you covered.
