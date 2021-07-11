Marvellous mooncakes to try for Mid-Autumn Festival 2021

The Rosewood’s new and modern ‘Love Parcel from the Moon’ gift boxes are not only eco-friendly and made of 100 percent recycled paper, but they’re also rather stylish. The hexagon-shaped box is filled with mooncakes created by Chinese executive chef Li Chi-wai and come in five flavours, including traditional white lotus seed paste with double egg yolks which comes in a set of four; mini assorted mooncakes; the ‘Sense of Taste’ box, designed by local designer Ruth Chao, with both classic and creative flavours such as jasmine egg custard, lapsang souchong lotus, and red bean mandarin peel in a set of six; and The Legacy House mini egg custard mooncakes that come in a box of six. Rosewood has also partnered with one of the masters of Cantonese cuisine Dashijie to create an exclusive collaboration box with four traditional style mooncakes filled with yellow lotus seed paste, olive seeds, and double egg yolks. Mooncake preorders are now available at the online shop for pick up between August 23 to September 21 or available as redemption vouchers and gift cards.

Price: Traditional white lotus $498; Mini assorted mooncakes $458; Sense of Taste $988; Mini egg custard mooncakes $438; Rosewood x Dashijie $588

Early bird: Check rosewoodhkshop.com for special offers and discounts