Marvellous mooncakes to try for Mid-Autumn Festival 2021
You can’t celebrate Mid Autumn without these babies
I actually can’t believe that I’m saying this, but it is already time to start thinking about mooncakes again. Yes, that’s right, the season for these traditional cakes that celebrate the festival of Mid-Autumn, which falls on September 21 this year, is upon us soon. Well, in about two months or so, but we thought we’d better get a move on and start selecting the best ones – from classic and creative mooncakes to cool gifts and the really quite weird and wonderful – so you can make the most of early-bird discounts or promotions where possible. We’ll keep updating this list, so bookmark this page!
Jump to a section:
CLASSIC MOONCAKES COOL GIFT BOXES UNIQUE MOONCAKES
Classic Mooncakes
Dalloyau
Dalloyau’s contemporary rendition of the egg custard mooncakes, Paris Moon, comes in an elegant gift box, which takes reference from the Gardens of Versailles, featuring lush gardens with pink roses to blend Parisian heritage with Chinese traditions. The Paris Moon gift boxes contain four pieces and can be collected in stores from August 24 to September 21.
Price: $368
Early bird: $338 from now until Aug 23
Ming Court
This year’s Ming Mooncakes from Ming Court include both traditional and contemporary flavours. The traditional white lotus seed paste mooncakes with double egg yolks come in a box of four, while the delicate mini custard mooncakes also come with egg yolk but are brightened up with the citrus flavours of kumquat and come packed in a box of six. Both types of mooncakes are packaged in a marbled turquoise gift box. You can order them online here.
Price: White lotus seed paste $488; Mini custard $438
Early bird: White lotus seed paste $358 (from now to Jul 18), $368 (Jul 19 to Aug 15), $488 for 1-19 boxes (Aug 16 to Sep 17); Mini custard $318 (from now to Jul 18); $328 (Jul 19 to Aug 15); $438 for one to 19 boxes (Aug 16 to Sep 17)
Rosewood
The Rosewood’s new and modern ‘Love Parcel from the Moon’ gift boxes are not only eco-friendly and made of 100 percent recycled paper, but they’re also rather stylish. The hexagon-shaped box is filled with mooncakes created by Chinese executive chef Li Chi-wai and come in five flavours, including traditional white lotus seed paste with double egg yolks which comes in a set of four; mini assorted mooncakes; the ‘Sense of Taste’ box, designed by local designer Ruth Chao, with both classic and creative flavours such as jasmine egg custard, lapsang souchong lotus, and red bean mandarin peel in a set of six; and The Legacy House mini egg custard mooncakes that come in a box of six. Rosewood has also partnered with one of the masters of Cantonese cuisine Dashijie to create an exclusive collaboration box with four traditional style mooncakes filled with yellow lotus seed paste, olive seeds, and double egg yolks. Mooncake preorders are now available at the online shop for pick up between August 23 to September 21 or available as redemption vouchers and gift cards.
Price: Traditional white lotus $498; Mini assorted mooncakes $458; Sense of Taste $988; Mini egg custard mooncakes $438; Rosewood x Dashijie $588
Early bird: Check rosewoodhkshop.com for special offers and discounts
Taste Gourmet Group
Taste Gourmet Group, the same people behind Tirpse in K11 Musea and other restaurants including Urawa, Say Cheese, Rakuraku Ramen, Yakiniku Guu, and many more, is offering mooncakes that come in three flavours this year: molten lava egg custard in a crisp and flaky puff pastry, intense tea-flavoured Uji matcha, and white lotus seed paste with salted egg yolk. The mooncakes come in a two-level box elegantly designed in champagne, gold, and purple tones. Taste Gourmet Group mooncakes are available for purchase across all their restaurants in Hong Kong from July 12 to August 31, whilst redemption starts from September 6 to 21. Place your orders at tastegourmet.co or visit their restaurants.
Price: $308
Early bird: 1-9 mooncake boxes $268; 10-49 boxes for $258; 50 or more $248
The Langham
Offering two classic flavours, The Langham’s mooncake collection includes their signature mini custard mooncake with egg yolk (box of six) and a traditional white lotus seed paste with double egg yolk mooncake (box of four). The mooncakes are presented in an elegant lacquered box with blooming peonies that are great for gifting. The Langham mooncakes are available now and can be collected from Ming Court in Wan Chai from August 9 to September 12, and from T’ang Court at The Langham until September 21.
Price: Mini custard $518; White lotus seed paste $548
Early bird: Mini custard $378 or White lotus $400 (on or before Jul 18); Mini custard $388 or White lotus $412 (between Jul 19 and Aug 15)
The Ritz-Carlton
The luxury hotel is offering two types of mooncakes this year, including the ‘Bounty and Bliss’ gift box inspired by moon bunnies and filled with eight pieces of their signature mini egg custard mooncakes. Meanwhile, Chinese restaurant Tin Lung Heen also offers a gift set of mini egg custard mooncakes but pairs it with a 15-year ripened Pu’er tea. Seize it while stocks last. To order mooncakes, visit the online store at ritzcarltonhkshop.com, or for more info, call 2263 2270, or email Cafe 103 / Tin Lung Heen.
Price: Bounty and Bliss $408; Tin Lung Heen $738
Early bird: Bounty and Bliss $328.00; Tin Lung Heen $628
The Peninsula
Aside from their highly sought after custard mooncakes, The Peninsula also offers tea-infused and chocolate flavoured mooncakes. This year, however, sees the debut of two new mooncakes: walnut and fig mini egg custard mooncake, and red and south date lotus seed paste mooncake, both of which have been created by acclaimed chef Tang Chi-keung and can be enjoyed on their own or as part of their gift box with Pu’er Tea, and a pair of hand-painted porcelain teacups and plate. You can even get seasonal delights at the recently opened Peninsula Boutique & Café including a 3D-printed dark chocolate lotus with egg custard filling, signature mooncakes complemented with Hokkaido soft serve, and a Mid-Autumn edition of their Afternoon Indulgence tea with Peninsula mooncakes and more from July 15 onwards.
Price: Star Chef Mooncake gift box $648; Star Chef Moon Gazing gift box $2,288; Mooncake Lotus $328
Early bird: Check peninsulaboutique.com for online exclusives and discounts
Cool Gift Boxes
Duddell’s
This year, Duddell's has collaborated with Macau-based MO-Design to create two mooncake gift boxes – the signature gift box with six mooncakes and a limited-edition LED lantern gift box with eight mooncakes. The signature box features a gold, red, and blue accented moon in 3D for a contemporary vibe to an ancient tradition. This box will also include Tie Guan Yin mooncakes, available in limited quantities. Meanwhile, the LED box offers a vibrant yet elegant solution for your lantern situation too. Advance mooncake orders are available via email.
Price: Signature gift box $398; LED lantern gift box $588
Early bird: Signature gift box $368 (from now until Aug 15 for 1-49 boxes); Guests can collect their Mooncake Gift Boxes from Aug 23 to Sep 20
Lady M
The mille crêpes brand introduces a ‘Celebration of Lights’ gift set inspired by a Ferris wheel this year. Each wheel compartment holds a mini Lady M custard or chocolate flavour mooncake. Each gift set includes a total of six mini mooncakes (three pieces each) and comes packaged in a Lady M shopping bag, greeting card, and envelope. Mooncakes are available in stores.
Price: $528
Early bird: $488 (from Jul 7 to 31); Mooncakes sold in voucher form to be redeemed at all Lady M boutiques from Aug 23 to Sep 24
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
Offering sustainability you can wear this Mid-Autumn, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental has created a mooncake tote bag with six mini gourmet egg custard mooncakes inside. The eco-friendly, fully biodegradable bag is made of 100 percent cotton and can be reused as a stylish everyday tote bag too. The design is a dreamy version of the night sky, where clouds disperse to reveal the glowing moon. Orders can be made at the hotel’s online shop, and you can pick up your order at Amber or SOMM reception.
Price: $418 per bag
Early bird: Enter 'EARLY21' at the checkout page for a 5 percent discount on your purchase
Yat Tung Heen
Packaged in a reusable olive green wooden box that can be repurposed as a handbag, lunchbox or any other container, Yat Tung Heen’s mooncakes come in two sizes and two flavours: classic regular-sized white lotus seed paste with double egg yolks (four pieces/box) and custard with egg yolk in mini size (six pieces/box). Order the mooncakes online at yattungheenmooncake.com. Redemption starts from August 23 to September 20.
Price: White lotus seed $458; Custard mooncake $398
Early bird: White lotus seed $298 and Mini custard $258 (from now until Jul 31); White lotus seed $366 and Mini custard $318 (from Aug 1 to 31)
Unique Mooncakes
Four Seasons
Four Seasons Hotel’s Chinese restaurant Lung King Heen is bringing back an old favourite with a unique twist: the five nuts (walnut, cashew, pine nut, pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, and almond) and majestic ham mooncake that comes with a twist of sweet osmanthus. Other intriguing mooncake flavours include the cream custard with toasted pine nuts; preserved eggs and pickled ginger; and lotus seed paste with salted egg yolk and black truffle. For those that can’t choose, the Assorted Signature Mooncake box will sort you right out with all three flavours in six mini mooncakes. For everyone else, you can simply select your favourite with the individual flavour boxes of six mini mooncakes. Lung King Heen has also combined the ideal pairing of mooncakes and tea by commissioning a family-owned tea farm in Yunnan for a special and traditional style Pu’er tea cake. Lung King Heen mooncakes are available now at the Four Seasons eshop until September 20, while stock lasts. Collection of mooncakes is available at the Four Seasons Cake Shop located at The Lobby, from August 9 to September 21.
Price: Five nuts and ham $568; Cream custard and pine nuts $568; Preserved eggs and pickled ginger $568; Lotus seed paste with salted egg yolk and black truffle $598; Assorted signature mooncakes $598; Assorted mooncakes with Pu’er tea cake $788
Early bird: From now until Jul 31 20 percent discount
Häagen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs is launching a series of (you probably guessed it) ice-cream mooncakes with a new theme of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Wishes’. The gift boxes contain a variety of fruity flavours and multiple textures of ice cream mooncakes. Highlights include Twinkle Fruity, which has mango and cream, summer berries, and strawberry flavours; Choco Moonlight which has chocolate with mint, chocolate with sea salt caramel, Belgian chocolate and hazelnut, and dark chocolate ganache and almond with orange; and Greeny Moonlight with green tea and Japanese genmaicha, Japanese green tea, vanilla with Sri Lankan Ceylon tea and chocolate with Sri Lankan Earl Grey tea, among many others.
Price: Ranges from $358 to $1,518
Early bird: From now until Aug 16, general customers can enjoy up to 32 percent off in-store or online, while Häagen-Dazs Club gold and silver members, along with DBS credit cardholders, can enjoy exclusive discounts of 36 percent off.
Royal Caviar Club
Combining two new unlikely mooncake pairings, the Royal Caviar Club is back with their indulgent savoury mooncakes which feature a snow skin coating filled with premium Imperial Ossetra caviar with either cream cheese or fresh Madagascan vanilla. Each navy blue gift box is designed with understated luxury and contains three mooncakes. The mooncakes are available for pick-up at Royal Caviar Club’s showroom or can be delivered for an additional fee of $150 within Hong Kong (except Outlying Island Districts).
Price: $680
Early bird: From now until Aug 21 $580
Sunnyhills
Well known for their Taiwanese style pineapple cakes, Sunnyhills is launching a Musang King durian mille-feuille mooncakes this year which uses Malaysian durian from Pahang. The mille-feuille mooncakes include three combinations: Uji matcha and durian, coffee and durian, and mango and durian. The mooncakes are exclusively sold by Hong Kong’s much-loved soup shop Hung Fook Tong alongside a Musang King durian snowy mooncake wrapped in thin snowy skin made with the Açaí berry, and sweet and sour pineapple with salted egg custard mooncakes.
Price: Musang King durian mille-feuille $439; Musang King durian $659; Pineapple custard $299
Early bird: Members of Hung Fook Tong's own Club can enjoy early bird discounts from now until Jul 15. For details, refer to hungfooktong.com
The Cakery
Love a mooncake but always feel guilty after? Well, The Cakery seems to have come up with the best answer. Their new series of mooncakes are not only crafted with premium-quality ingredients but they’re also health-conscious. Four mooncakes make up one box which includes vegan and gluten-free options that contain no artificial food colouring. Flavours include a black sesame lava mooncake with black sesame, chocolate, and buckwheat, with the added texture from organic crispy rice; mango and white bean lava; jasmine and raspberry with jasmine tea and freeze-dried whole raspberries; and taro complemented by sweet white bean paste and purple sweet potato. The packaging is designed in a Chinoiserie-inspired green and gold gift box that can even be lit up like lanterns. The mooncakes are available at The Cakery in Landmark and Lee Gardens.
Price: $628
Early bird: 15 percent discount ($533.80) from now until Jul 30
