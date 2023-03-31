Lush teams up with The Super Mario Bros. Movie for a limited collection

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is arriving in Hong Kong cinemas on April 5! To celebrate, Lush has teamed up with Nintendo and Illumination to release a limited range of products that will power up your bathing experience. This exclusive collection features a total of eight limited-edition products – from bath bombs to shower gels – based on some of the most beloved elements and characters from the film.

Photograph: Courtesy Lush

One of the most exciting products in this collection is the Question Block bath bomb, which contains a hidden 'power-up' soap inside. There are six to collect, including the mischievous mushrooms and an adorable gold star.

The collection also features two new Mario and Luigi shower gels, a gold coin soap, two shower jellies, and a new Princess Peach body spray with a blend of peaches and pineapple.

Photograph: Courtesy Lush

To make your bathtime experience more unique, create your own bespoke mystery gift box – which comes in the form of a yellow Question Block box – by adding your favourite products from the exclusive range starting from $50.

Visit the Lush Hong Kong website or get on their mobile app on April 5 for the collection's pre-sale, or visit Lush store locations in Hong Kong and Macau on May 5.

Recommended stories:

Best events to celebrate Easter in Hong Kong 2023

Gareth T., DPR Ian and DPR Live to headline at Viva Paradise: After the Apocalypse

Shake Shack launches limited-time Buffalo Chicken menu

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.