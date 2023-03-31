Hong Kong
Lush x The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

Lush teams up with The Super Mario Bros. Movie for a limited collection

Pre-sale starts on April 5!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is arriving in Hong Kong cinemas on April 5! To celebrate, Lush has teamed up with Nintendo and Illumination to release a limited range of products that will power up your bathing experience. This exclusive collection features a total of eight limited-edition products – from bath bombs to shower gels – based on some of the most beloved elements and characters from the film.

Lush x The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

One of the most exciting products in this collection is the Question Block bath bomb, which contains a hidden 'power-up' soap inside. There are six to collect, including the mischievous mushrooms and an adorable gold star.

The collection also features two new Mario and Luigi shower gels, a gold coin soap, two shower jellies, and a new Princess Peach body spray with a blend of peaches and pineapple.

Lush x The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Photograph: Courtesy Lush

To make your bathtime experience more unique, create your own bespoke mystery gift box – which comes in the form of a yellow Question Block box – by adding your favourite products from the exclusive range starting from $50.

Visit the Lush Hong Kong website or get on their mobile app on April 5 for the collection's pre-sale, or visit Lush store locations in Hong Kong and Macau on May 5.

