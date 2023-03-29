Hong Kong
shake shack buffalo menu
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack launches limited-time Buffalo Chicken menu

Crank up the heat with these fiery bites

Cherry Chan
Calling all spicy food lovers! For a limited time only, Shake Shack will be incorporating classic New York-style buffalo sauce in all new menu items that are sure to tickle your tastebuds.

shake shack buffalo sauce menu
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Chow down on the buffalo chicken sandwich ($63), which sees a hand-breaded chicken breast or thigh heavily coated in the tantalising hot sauce, topped with ranch sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and put together between Shake Shack’s signature potato buns. Spice things up further with the classic cheese fries ($43), lightly dusted with buffalo seasoning and served with ranch sauce for a refreshing touch. Finally, drizzle or dip the buffalo chicken bites ($43 for six, $58 for 10) into a side of buffalo sauce for that extra kick of flavour.

These spicy morsels will be available at all Shake Shack locations across the city from April 4 to May 24, so get your hands on them while they last!

