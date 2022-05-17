M+ is opening a brand new cinema in June this year

Gather around cinephiles, as the M+ museum is opening a new cinema on June 8, 2022. Featuring three screening houses of various sizes, the M+ Cinema will have a series of feature films, documentaries, experimental cinema, video art, restored classics, and newly discovered or rarely seen films on show for the public. The screenings will also respond to the museum’s exhibitions, collections, as well as current social issues.

Photograph: Courtesy M+ Entrance of M+ Cinema viewed from Main Hall

Photograph: Courtesy M+ Ticketing counter of M+ Cinema

Furnished in purple, green, and blue – with fabrics by renowned Danish design company Kvadra – each screening house features seats by Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau, along with state-of-the-art projection and sound systems so that the films can be screened as closely as possible to their original formats.

Photograph: Courtesy M+ House 2 of M+ Cinema

Photograph: Courtesy Media Asia Film Distribution (HK) Limited Still image of Days of Being Wild (1990)

For the cinema's inaugural edition, visitors can look forward to thematically curated programmes, premiers of restored classics such as the 4K restored version of the ever-classic Day of Being Wild by Wong Kar Wai, as well as documentaries on art and other special screenings. Tickets for screenings will go on sale for the public on May 20, click here for more information on ticketing and upcoming screenings.

