Hong Kong
Timeout

bun's 2020
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Explore the city: Fun indoor activities in Hong Kong

Ways to stay entertained no matter the weather

Jenny Leung
Written by
We love exploring Hong Kong’s great outdoors – when it’s not sweltering hot or pelting down with rain, that is. But don’t let the weather cramp your style, as there’s a wealth of amazing indoor entertainment around the city, whether you need to hide from the rain or beat the summer heat. Keep reading for some great ideas on fun indoor activities that you can do, no matter the weather!

Explore the city with Uber Taxi and take control of how you travel. Uber uses an auto-matching technology that brings the closest taxi driver to you. Your trips are in your hands as Uber gets an estimate of your arrival time, route, and fare prior to your trip. From now until June 3, 2022, Uber is treating Time Out Hong Kong readers to an exclusive 20 percent off on your next Uber Taxi ride. Enter the TIMEOUTHK22 promo code when you book your ride to enjoy the discount! Terms and conditions apply. 

RECOMMENDED: Scratch your travel itch and visit some of Hong Kong’s coolest hidden gems that will whisk you away to another land.

Fun indoor activities in Hong Kong

Bun's 2020
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Bun's 2020

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • North Point

Located in the sleepy neighbourhood of Quarry Bay, Bun's 2020 is currently Hong Kong's largest indoor roller skating rink fitted with colourful neon lights for an 80s retro touch.

How to get there: From Quarry Bay MTR Station Exit C, go straight until you reach Java Road, then turn and walk towards Healthy Street East. Once you’ve walked past the pastel pink Fire Service Headquarters Building, you’ll see Kodak House where Bun’s 2020 is located.

Things to do: Rent out a pair of skates and get rolling. For newbies, get familiar with your wheels in the mini training area. Once you’re comfortable, boogie on down – yes, expect disco tunes – to the full-size rink to join the pros. Last but not least, don’t miss out on all the neon-lit photo opts around the venue. 

Photograph: Courtesy KIN Food Halls

Where to eat and drink: Head over to Taikoo Place's newest dining destination, KIN Food Halls. From hearty comfort foods such as burgers and pizzas to exquisite Japanese fare and a range of vegetarian options, you'll be spoiled for choice with an array of dishes brought to you by Michelin-starred restaurants, renowned chefs, and rising culinary stars in the city.

Tip: Know your way around the skating rink and get familiar with these basic roller skating techniques for beginners.

Cube O Discovery Park
Photograph: Courtesy Cube O Discovery Park

Cube O Discovery Park

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

Explore the mysteries of the ocean and its marine life at Cube O Discovery Park, a jellyfish-themed immersive oceanarium.

How to get there: The centre is about an eight-minute walk from Tsuen Wan West MTR Station Exit D. From the exit, cross the road to Tsuen Wan Park and go around the park towards Nina Mall and Citywalk 2. Cube O is right next door to Citywalk 2 at Plaza 88.

Things to do: Visit the jellyfish kaleidoscope to see countless jellyfish dancing in all directions, or head to the research institute to learn about the ecology of these marine animals. There are also various games as well as an ocean-themed playroom for the little ones.

Photograph: Courtesy Cube O Discovery Park

Where to eat and drink: Cube O has a restaurant where visitors can savour tempting dishes such as Angus beef steak, tom yum gong pasta, French roast chicken and much more, all the while watching adorable jellyfish swimming around in the aquarium.

Tip: The centre is relatively dark in order for the jellyfish to be the star of the show. If you’re visiting with kids, be sure they stay close by.

Cup Noodles Museum Hong Kong
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Cup Noodles Museum Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Japanese ramen brand Nissin's famous Cup Noodles Museum landed in Hong Kong in 2021, giving Hongkongers the chance to learn more about Nissin’s noodle making process and its products, and get hands-on experience at various workshops.

How to get there: Stop at Austin Station on Tuen Ma Line and take Exit F. Follow the signs pointing to Xiqu Centre to reach ground level. From there, walk along Canton Road towards a shiny gold building that is the China Hong Kong City. The museum is located on the second floor.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Things to do: Design your very own cup noodles at the My Cupnoodle Factory workshop. You’ll get to pick and choose different ingredients and decorate it however you like. Or, have a go at creating your own pack of instant noodles at the Demae Iccho Factory, where you can experience the entire process of making instant noodles, from kneading to steaming to frying.

Don’t miss the world-exclusive My Granola Factory workshop, where you can play interactive games, and of course, customise your own granola cup. The museum is launching a new detective-themed game in mid-May to celebrate its first anniversary! Watch this page for more details.

Photograph: Courtesy Ann Chiu

Where to eat and drink: If all the noodle-making has got you craving for some slurping action, Tsim Sha Tsui is home to numerous excellent ramen joints. Some of our favourites include Kikanbo, known for their insanely spicy ramen, Afuri, a famous ramen shop from Japan, and Ebisoba Ichigen, an eatery well-loved for its incredibly rich shrimp broth.

Tip: For the sake of health and safety, and capacity control, there is a maximum quota for each workshop, so make sure to reserve your session beforehand via the museum's online reservation system.

