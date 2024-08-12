Macau's Goa Nights restobar is moving to Broadway Macau this August

Located in Taipa Village in Macau, Goa Nights (ranked #100 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 extended 51-100 list) has been a popular watering hole in the area. The venue is known for its Indian offerings from Goa, featuring specially curated food and cocktails inspired by Goa’s history and its influences as a former Portuguese colony. After opening its second location in Cebu, Philippines earlier this year, Goa Nights Macau is now closing its doors on Rua Correia da Silva, where it has been a beloved fixture for seven years. This three-story Indian tapas and cocktail bar will officially debut its new venue at Broadway Macau on August 15, 2024, promising an exciting and fresh experience for patrons.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Goa Nights in Taipa Village



Spanning 2,000sq ft, the new Goa Nights offers a significant upgrade from its previous setting. The move allows for a spacious dining area complete with outdoor seating and an intimate private dining room, perfect for special occasions. The minimalist design aims to enhance the inviting atmosphere while offering a modern twist on the traditional Goan experience.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta





"My wife Gwen Trott, my sister Shilpa Sethi, and our entire team of Goa Nights remain very much the same," shares Gagan Sethi, co-founder of Goa Nights. Guests can expect an updated menu that retains beloved favourites while introducing new cocktails and tempting bites inspired by Goa’s rich culinary heritage and Portuguese influences.



Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Goa Nights in Taipa Village

A unique aspect of the new venue is its commitment to involving patrons in the cocktail-making process, making for an interactive and memorable night out. According to Sethi, the bar will be an open cocktail bar that encourages patrons to be more involved. “They can go around the other side of the bar and take a hand at shaking up a good cocktail for themselves if they like," he shares. "It’ll be different and not a traditional bar.'



"With the new location, when we thought about how we would like to change things up a bit, we actually had our old patrons in mind and how we could better enhance their experience with us," Sethi explains. Goa Nights seeks to attract a laid-back clientele with its easy-going vibe, providing a cosy yet energetic atmosphere that pays homage to its roots.



With ample parking and a focus on enhancing the overall guest experience, Goa Nights is set to become a staple in Macau's thriving bar scene.

