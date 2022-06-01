Matchali opens first flagship store in Wan Chai

After the success of numerous pop-ups over the past two years, homegrown matcha brand Matchali is finally opening its first ever flagship store at Starstreet Precinct, Wan Chai. Making this laidback neighbourhood its new home, Matchali has recruited Hong Kong-based interior design agency Studio Adjective to help spruce up the space and bring the brand concept to life.

Photograph: Courtesy Matchali

The cafe features a beautifully-simple interior design with a pastel green colour scheme, wooden furnishing, and high ceilings that flow into a charming outdoor seating area towards the back. There is also the Matcha Bar, where guests will be able to see the process of how their drinks are handcrafted and fully appreciate the art of matcha whisking.

Photograph: Courtesy Matchali (left) Starburst Matcha $60; (right) in-store merchandise: hojicha tin $210, matcha tin $270

All matcha drinks at the cafe are made with hand-picked ceremonial grade matcha sourced from a fifth-generation tea farm in Uji, Kyoto. Expect classics like the matcha or hojicha latte (hot, $50; cold, $55), seasonal sips with nourishing ingredients that go perfectly with matcha, and specialty drinks such as the colourful mango and raspberry fruit-based Starburst Matcha ($60), a zesty yuzu lemonade matcha ($55), a sweet strawberry matcha latte ($60), and more. If you're not in the mood for matcha, there's also a selection of classic and rare teas from around the world available in partnership with local tea brand Plantation by teakha.

Photograph: Courtesy Matchali Ochazuke ($135)

Photograph: Courtesy Matchali (left) green tea soba salad $108; (right) Toast with coconut matcha pistachio butter toast, banana, honey, cinnamon $68

Matchali will also be introducing a new coffee programme as well as an all-day food menu that includes healthy bowls ($68-$78), artisan sourdough toasts with various sweet and savoury toppings ($68-$88), as well as rice and noodles options ($108-$135). And definitely don't forget to try their vegan, refined sugar-free matcha and hojicha soft serve!

Matchali

G/F, 5 Moon Street, Wan Chai

Opening hours: Monday to Friday (8am-7pm); Saturday to Sunday and public holidays (9am-7pm)

