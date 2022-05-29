Editors' Picks: Where to eat in Hong Kong this summer

With a new chef de cuisine on board, Rosewood Hong Kong's American steakhouse is offering a revamped menu to welcome the season. Reflecting time-honoured American traditions in butchery and charcoal grilling techniques, chef Mario Tolentino keeps Henry's house traditions alive with a selection of new dishes perfect for meat-loving epicureans as well as pescatarians. Prepare your stomach and your mind for a shared feasting experience that includes new starters such as the decadent devilled Japanese eggs ($298) served with chilli and pork crackling, sea urchin, and four grams of Amur caviar; huge balls of blue crab croquette ($258), the flavourful Hokkaido scallop served with chipotle bourbon butter and sauce choron ($298), and chef's signature steak tartare ($398) served tableside with generous shavings of black truffle, guaranteed to delight your taste buds as well as your Instagram feeds. For hearty cuts of meat, must-tries include the BBQ Plate ($458) served straight from the smoker with beef brisket, baby back ribs, and beer can chicken; as well as grilled USDA Prime Black Angus New York Strip or RibEye from 44 Farms available from the charcoal grill section. Enjoy these with filling side dishes, including decadent black truffle macaroni gratin ($268), the minty sugar snap peas with okra and feta cheese ($98), and maitake mushroom in pastrami spice ($68). Make sure you leave room for dessert, as you wouldn't want to miss the towering sweet corn ice cream sundae ($138) served with sponge cake and caramel popcorn, as well as the passion fruit mousse ($138) with mango and Champagne jelly.
The city's dining scene is as vibrant as ever. As we welcome the new season, along with new bars and restaurants to try, there are a lot of new chefs in town, so expect a lot of new menus, as well as seasonal ingredients adding up to the city's best eats. To help on where your next meal should be, we tasted the season's best menus and narrowed down our favourites. Here's a roundup of all the top restaurants to go to this month and what to eat while you're there.
