Hong Kong
Timeout

Salisterra's Plateau de Fruits de Mer
Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra Salisterra's Plateau de Fruits de Mer

Editors' Picks: Where to eat in Hong Kong this summer

New menus and dishes to try this season

The city's dining scene is as vibrant as ever. As we welcome the new season, along with new bars and restaurants to try, there are a lot of new chefs in town, so expect a lot of new menus, as well as seasonal ingredients adding up to the city's best eats. To help on where your next meal should be, we tasted the season's best menus and narrowed down our favourites. Here's a roundup of all the top restaurants to go to this month and what to eat while you're there. 

Looking for places to get after-work drinks? Check out the 50 best bars in Hong Kong.

Henry
Photograph: Courtesy Henry

Henry

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

With a new chef de cuisine on board, Rosewood Hong Kong's American steakhouse is offering a revamped menu to welcome the season. Reflecting time-honoured American traditions in butchery and charcoal grilling techniques, chef Mario Tolentino keeps Henry's house traditions alive with a selection of new dishes perfect for meat-loving epicureans as well as pescatarians. Prepare your stomach and your mind for a shared feasting experience that includes new starters such as the decadent devilled Japanese eggs ($298) served with chilli and pork crackling, sea urchin, and four grams of Amur caviar; huge balls of blue crab croquette ($258), the flavourful Hokkaido scallop served with chipotle bourbon butter and sauce choron ($298), and chef's signature steak tartare ($398) served tableside with generous shavings of black truffle, guaranteed to delight your taste buds as well as your Instagram feeds. For hearty cuts of meat, must-tries include the BBQ Plate ($458) served straight from the smoker with beef brisket, baby back ribs, and beer can chicken; as well as grilled USDA Prime Black Angus New York Strip or RibEye from 44 Farms available from the charcoal grill section. Enjoy these with filling side dishes, including decadent black truffle macaroni gratin ($268), the minty sugar snap peas with okra and feta cheese ($98), and maitake mushroom in pastrami spice ($68). Make sure you leave room for dessert, as you wouldn't want to miss the towering sweet corn ice cream sundae ($138) served with sponge cake and caramel popcorn, as well as the passion fruit mousse ($138) with mango and Champagne jelly. 

Yan Toh Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Yan Toh Heen

Yan Toh Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

While we all wait for the return of the reimagined Regent Hong Kong, its two Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, Yan Toh Heen, remains open and may be accessed via K11 Musea. While a lot has been changing in its surroundings, including its recent renovation, the people behind Yan Toh Heen's exquisite Cantonese cuisine have remained through the years, maintaining consistency in quality and service. Book a table with your loved ones this season and indulge in executive chef Lau Yiu's new Premier Delicacy celebration menu ($1,288 per person; require 24-hour advance reservation), available for lunch and dinner from June onwards. Delicious highlights include the steamed lobster and egg white with bird's nest and crabmeat roe, braised four-head South African abalone in oyster jus, steamed garoupa fillet, and wok-fried Australian M9 Wagyu and duck liver served with spicy sauce.  

Salisterra
Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

Salisterra

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Now that more guests are allowed to dine per table, it's the best time to have that long overdue get together with your friends. Head over to The Upper House's Mediterranean restaurant Salisterra and feast on sharing dishes crafted by their new executive chef, Cary Docherty. For starters, order the refreshing marinated heirloom Japanese tomatoes and enjoy fresh seafood starting with a selection of freshly shucked oysters from six different regions of France and Japan; or indulge in mouthwatering Plateau de Fruits de Mer featuring eight raw and cooked shellfish, including crab, shrimp, razor clam, scallop, abalone, mussels, abalone, and steamed lobster in the centre. Other standout offerings include the springtime vegetable dish Artichokes à la Barigoule and pan-fried whole Dover sole with olive oil, crushed potatoes, and salsa verde, which will be served to you hot off the pan and de-boned by the Salisterra staff tableside. The whole experience wouldn't be complete without some dessert crafted by pastry chef Fai Chan. Order the silky panna cotta or gluten-free torta tenerina, dig into delicious affogato, or choose from a wide selection of house gelato and sorbet.

Duddell’s
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's

Duddell’s

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

This season, one Michelin-starred restaurant, Duddell's, is focusing on the authenticity of the flavours as they introduce a new executive chef Yip Kar who brings his signature take on traditional Cantonese cuisine to the table. Expect an array of new a la carte dishes and a new signature tasting menu ($1,388) that draws inspiration from a variety of Chinese regional cuisines. Our favourites from the new menu include the rich minced fish broth with fish maw (available on the tasting set); stuffed Kanto Sea Cucumber ($228) with shrimp and quinoa, served in abalone sauce; and steamed grouper with egg white ($248) cooked with Hokkaido milk and superior broth made with 20 years aged Huadiao wine. Other highlights include the ancient baked salted chicken ($1,088) cooked with a salt crust for 45 minutes inside a clay pot (requires 24 hours advance pre-order) – perfect as a sharing dish when dining with friends and family. 

Censu
Photograph: Courtesy Censu

Censu

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Sheung Wan

Chef Shun Sato's modern Japanese bistro Censu welcomes diners back for dinner with a host of new dishes. Fusing Japanese dishes with flavours and ingredients from Thailand, Singapore, and Spain, among others, must-try offerings from the menu include the return of the tender, grilled mackerel called sawara ($248), served with fresh coriander miso and pomelo; and bamboo tempura ($98/pc) paired with ebi fishcake in kombu dashi – both dishes that we first tasted last year at Censu's debut in Sake Central. For meat eaters, sink your teeth into hearty servings of three yellow chicken paella ($388), a sharing dish inspired by Hainan chicken rice and paella, made with Japanese Koshihikari rice cooked in scallop dashi broth served with chicken thigh and breast. Wash it all down with a selection of sake on the menu, or try their new summer cocktails, including their signature Margarita ($108) with pear juice, mint, coriander, yuzu kosho, and pear foam topping. If you prefer to dine in omakase-style, you can book the experience at $688 per person and taste surprise dishes from Chef Sato.   

Recommended
