Mirror's Ian Chan joins Prenetics as new product ambassador

Ever since Mirror rose to fame, the Canto-pop boy band has been endorsing brands left, right, and centre – from Samsung to Gucci, to Louis Vuitton, McDonald's and beyond. Whether it's in the world of fashion, beauty, food, tech, or even automotive, there's no denying that they're now one of the most in-demand brand ambassadors in the city. Now, you can add Prenetics – global diagnostics and genetic testing company – on the list of endorsements as one of Mirror's lead singers and one of the more popular members of the group, Ian Chan, fronts the newly released rapid detection system Circle HealthPod, which provides PCR-quality results for Covid-19.

Photograph: Courtesy Prenetics I The Circle HealthPod

Along with appearing on a series of advertisements, Chan is lending his voice for the commercial's official song, It's a Brand New Day. Prenetics co-founder and group CEO Danny Yeung believes that Chan's energetic image will deliver positive energy to their consumers. "Since the pandemic, our daily lives have been distanced and separated, both socially and physically. We believe that everyone shares the same sentiment and hope that revolutionary science and technology can bring positive changes to society and reconnect people," shares Yeung.

Photograph: Courtesy Prenetics I Mirror's Ian Chan

Developed by the University of Oxford, the Circle HealthPod is an advanced home detection system providing PCR-quality results for Covid-19 in around 20 minutes. Think of it as a pocket-sized lab that uses a lower nasal swab, which can be used more than 1,000 times, and provides results to the individual's smartphone or directly on the device in less than an hour. It promises 98.4 percent accuracy in the detection of Covid-19, including 99.9 percent of known virus strains such as the Delta variant virus. The product was first launched in Hong Kong last August with a capsule for Covid-19 detection, but Prenetics aims to release HealthPod capsules for the detection of influenza and STDs by next year.

Photograph: Courtesy Prenetics I The Circle HealthPod

The Circle HealthPod (starts at $990) is available online at circlepod.co, Circle Labs retail store, and select Watsons pharmacy stores and eStore.

