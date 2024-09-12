Japan’s widely popular doughnut chain, Mister Donut, is finally opening in Hong Kong this October! The franchise is best known for its signature mochi-like pon de ring doughnuts, along with other delectable variations of the fluffy pastry. Before you go on a mad dash to find these sweet treats, here’s all the important info you need to know about the Hong Kong outpost.

When is Mister Donut opening in Hong Kong?

The Hong Kong location of the Japanese doughnut chain is scheduled to open on October 26.

Where can I buy Mister Donut doughnuts in Hong Kong?

Once the doughnut store opens for business, customers can find Mister Donut’s location at K11 Art Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui.





Photograph: Cara Hung

What Mister Donut flavours are available in Hong Kong?

While Mister Donut hasn’t made any announcements of what will be offered at the soon-to-open location, Hongkongers will likely get to stuff their face with their Pon De Ring doughnuts, French crullers, and fluffy yeast doughnuts that come glazed or filled with cream.

What is Mister Donut and why is it popular?

Since opening in Japan in 1971, the doughnut chain currently has countless locations across the country and has also opened overseas locations in Asian countries such as Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. The brand is best known for whipping up various kinds of doughnuts for customers to choose from, such as their old-fashioned cookie-style doughnuts, chocolate doughnuts, and more.

Stay tuned for more information about the doughnut store’s grand opening.

