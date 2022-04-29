Monkey 47 gin collabs with Japanese fashion brand A Bathing Ape

Brand collaborations are the hottest retail trend of the moment. Whether it's charities partnering with businesses to promote a common cause, celebrities designing for fashion labels, or luxury brands teaming up with mass-market products, there seems to be an endless supply of it in the market as companies try to reach newer consumers and audiences.

Fashion brands are the biggest collaborators in the industry, and they have a penchant for teaming up with alcohol companies. The latest one jumping on the bandwagon is Pernod Ricard's Monkey 47, a batch distilled and handcrafted gin from Germany's Black Forest, partnering with popular Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE).

Photograph: Courtesy BAPE x Monkey 47

The partnership will see the release of a limited-edition Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin bottle and a BAPE capsule collection, which will be available in 10 countries around the world, including Hong Kong, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, UK, and Germany. From April 30, the apparel will land in BAPE's flagship store in Times Square Hong Kong, while the Monkey 47 bottles will drop at Watson's Wine, Hong Kong Liquor Store, Hong Kong Liquid Gold, and other retailers in the city.

Photograph: Courtesy BAPE x Monkey 47

Gin collectors and cocktail enthusiasts can collect the new Monkey 47's limited-edition bottle sporting its 'wunderbar' jungle print combined with BAPE's camouflage design. Inside the bottle is the same robust gin with floral, spice, and tangy citrus fruit notes that Monkey 47 is known for.

The capsule collection will include signature pieces – Hawaiian shirt, hoodie, tee, and skateboard – in BAPE's iconic ABC camo design available in green, pink, and blue colourways.

Interested in snagging a piece from the collection? Aside from BAPE's brick and mortar store, the collection will be available in limited runs on bape.com and monkeykiosk.com.



