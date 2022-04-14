Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Thirsty Shaker
Photograph: Courtesy Thirsty ShakerThirsty Shaker's punch fountain

Where to drink in Hong Kong this April

From reopening venues to the latest bar openings, here's where to quench your thirst this month

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

On April 21, nightlife will finally return to Hong Kong. A lot of venues are already gearing up for their reopening, and that includes temporarily closed bars with catering permits. If you're looking to get a drink this long weekend or planning to meet your friends for some after-work drinks when the city eases restrictions, here's a roundup of the best places to hit up this April. 

RECOMMENDED: How about some boozy weekend brunch? Check out the best brunches in Hong Kong to indulge in right now

The Daily Tot
Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot/TC Pang

The Daily Tot

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

It’s been weird seeing this usually bustling corner bar on Hollywood Road empty, but The Daily Tot is finally welcoming back patrons this month. For Easter, guests can visit the bar from 12pm to 6pm on April 15 to 18, but once the city eases the restrictions, they will kick off operations on April 21 from 3pm to 10pm. 

Read more
Book online
Candour
Photograph: Courtesy Candour

Candour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Hip-hop lounge Candour is gearing up for its reopening on April 21 and is scheduling its operations from Wednesday to Saturday from 3pm to 10pm each week. Expect a revamped menu that includes two new refreshing cocktails: gin-based Green Light ($118) and Coast to Coast ($118) made with coconut oil-washed ABA Pisco. The bar will also offer ‘The Warm-Up’, a happy hour programme featuring six signature cocktails priced at $78 per serving. Those who want to reserve tables can start booking here or email enquiry@candourbar.com.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Thirsty Shaker
Photograph: Courtesy Thirsty Shaker

Thirsty Shaker

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The Wise King’s Sandeep Hathiramani (formerly of Tell Camellia) opens a spacious new bar on Hollywood Road. Complete with multiple outdoor terraces overlooking various parts of Soho, Thirsty Shaker is perfect for gatherings and celebrations. The drinks menu is composed of party punch cocktails served in bowls and single servings of drinks that some of us used to drink in the 90s. Expect reinterpreted versions of lychee martini, tequila sunrise, Blue Hawaii, and Amaretto Sour using premium spirits and fresh ingredients. The bar is currently in its soft opening and operates from 1pm to 6pm. Once the Covid restriction lifts on April 21, the bar will open from 3pm to 10pm. 

Read more
Buy ticket
The Social Den
Photograph: Courtesy The Social Den

The Social Den

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Filipino mixologists Joe Villanueva (formerly of Lobster Bar and The Wise King) and Bryson Rivera (formerly of JW Marriott‘s Bar Q88) joined forces to introduce a new breed of tiki bar to Hong Kong. Set to open in Central on April 21, The Social Den is a hip Polynesian-themed bar featuring killer happy hours, DJs on deck, and bar industry veterans stirring up fun craft cocktails behind the bar. Expect Chinese liquor based cocktails with exotic fruit flavours and Polynesian and Cantonese bar bites, including Char siu pork neck with pineapple sauce and zucchini fries with salted egg dips. Watch this space for more information! 

Read more
Advertising
Zzura
Photograph: Courtesy Zzura

Zzura

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

If you miss Zzura’s spice-infused cocktails, the Sahara Desert-inspired bar is finally reopening its doors on Hollywood Road starting on April 14 to celebrate the Easter long weekend from 12nn to 6pm. From April 21, their operating hours will be moved to 4pm until 10pm. Watch out for the launch of their new menu in May. Click here to reserve a table. 

Read more
Brooklyn Yakuza
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Yakuza

Brooklyn Yakuza

  • Restaurants
  • Izakaya
  • Central

Showmen Group’s Brooklyn Yakuza reopened its doors on April 12 from 11am to 6pm. Those looking to indulge in sake can enjoy their bottomless sake brunch during weekends (available at $598 for a two-hour free-flow). For an additional $100, guests can enjoy an extra hour of free-flow at the Oyabun bar located on the ground floor of Brooklyn Yakuza.  

Read more

Things to do on Easter

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.