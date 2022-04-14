Where to drink in Hong Kong this April

From reopening venues to the latest bar openings, here's where to quench your thirst this month

On April 21, nightlife will finally return to Hong Kong. A lot of venues are already gearing up for their reopening, and that includes temporarily closed bars with catering permits. If you're looking to get a drink this long weekend or planning to meet your friends for some after-work drinks when the city eases restrictions, here's a roundup of the best places to hit up this April.

RECOMMENDED: How about some boozy weekend brunch? Check out the best brunches in Hong Kong to indulge in right now.