Where to drink in Hong Kong this April

It’s been weird seeing this usually bustling corner bar on Hollywood Road empty, but The Daily Tot is finally welcoming back patrons this month. For Easter, guests can visit the bar from 12pm to 6pm on April 15 to 18, but once the city eases the restrictions, they will kick off operations on April 21 from 3pm to 10pm.
On April 21, nightlife will finally return to Hong Kong. A lot of venues are already gearing up for their reopening, and that includes temporarily closed bars with catering permits. If you're looking to get a drink this long weekend or planning to meet your friends for some after-work drinks when the city eases restrictions, here's a roundup of the best places to hit up this April.
