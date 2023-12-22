Hong Kong
Escalators in Central MTR station
Photograph: Wikimedia CommonsEscalators in Central MTR station

MTR to provide overnight and enhanced train services for the holidays

So you can get home safely without having to haggle with the taxi driver

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
MTR is gearing up for the holidays to provide enhanced train services during the upcoming festive period.

From December 22 to 26, 30 to 31, as well as January 1, 2024, the MTR will add a total of 2,700 train trips to cover all Heavy Rail lines (except Airport Express) during peak hours, starting from the afternoon on Winter Solstice (December 22) with train trips on the Tsuen Wan Line and Island Line running at around two-minute intervals.

As for overnight services, all local railway lines (excluding journeys to or from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations on the East Rail Line, Airport Express, and Disneyland Resort Line) along with seven Light Rail routes (505, 507, 610, 614P, 615P, 706 and 751) will operate throughout Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. MTR buses 506, K51, and K54 will also extend their service hours.

If you have yet to make plans for the holidays, check out our extensive guides on celebrating Christmas and the New Year in Hong Kong!

