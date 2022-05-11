New multi-purpose cafe Whatever Coffee opens in Sham Shui Po

The new coffee spot brings together elements of old and new to the hipster neighbourhood

Adding to Sham Shui Po's forever-expanding list of cafes and coffee shops, Whatever Coffee is a new, multi-purpose cafe that aims to change up your ordinary coffee experience through fun and exciting exhibitions every month. To kick things off, Whatever Coffee has partnered up with local art and design company No Paper Studio to co-host 'My Daughter’s vs My Childhood Memories', an exhibition highlighting the difference in childhood memories across generations.

Photograph: Courtesy Whatever Coffee

Inspired by old Hong Kong movie posters, the artworks playfully fuse elements of pop culture with vintage aesthetics such as Chinese calligraphy and hand painted graphics.

Photograph: Courtesy Whatever Coffee

From the late 90s childhood hero Ultraman Tiga to the biggest pop stars in town right now (cue the Mirror boys), the series of comedic posters showcases the transition of local culture in the past 25 years while sparking dialogue between generations.

Photograph: Courtesy Whatever Coffee Lemon Cold Brew

On the coffee front, visitors who prefer complex flavours with their brews should try the Espresso Tonic, which gives a full-bodied bittersweet aftertaste. As for those in need to quench their thirst on a hot summer day, order the lemon cold brew and sip on expertly blended citrus flavours in a bold espresso.

Whatever Coffee

172B Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po

