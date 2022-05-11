Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Whatever Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Whatever Coffee

New multi-purpose cafe Whatever Coffee opens in Sham Shui Po

The new coffee spot brings together elements of old and new to the hipster neighbourhood

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Adding to Sham Shui Po's forever-expanding list of cafes and coffee shops, Whatever Coffee is a new, multi-purpose cafe that aims to change up your ordinary coffee experience through fun and exciting exhibitions every month. To kick things off, Whatever Coffee has partnered up with local art and design company No Paper Studio to co-host 'My Daughter’s vs My Childhood Memories', an exhibition highlighting the difference in childhood memories across generations. 

Whatever Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Whatever Coffee

Inspired by old Hong Kong movie posters, the artworks playfully fuse elements of pop culture with vintage aesthetics such as Chinese calligraphy and hand painted graphics.

Whatever Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Whatever Coffee

From the late 90s childhood hero Ultraman Tiga to the biggest pop stars in town right now (cue the Mirror boys), the series of comedic posters showcases the transition of local culture in the past 25 years while sparking dialogue between generations. 

Whatever Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Whatever CoffeeLemon Cold Brew

On the coffee front, visitors who prefer complex flavours with their brews should try the Espresso Tonic, which gives a full-bodied bittersweet aftertaste. As for those in need to quench their thirst on a hot summer day, order the lemon cold brew and sip on expertly blended citrus flavours in a bold espresso.

Whatever Coffee
172B Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po

Recommended stories:
New bars to try in Hong Kong right now
10 Hidden cafes and coffee shops to try in Hong Kong
Where to find the most Insta-worthy desserts in Hong Kong

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.