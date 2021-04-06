New bars to try in Hong Kong now

The city’s new drinking spots that should be on your radar

Despite the continued social distancing restrictions banning bars from opening, our favourite drinking spots have adapted in creative ways to continue serving customers, from offering takeaway cocktails and food to collaborating with other venues. Though many well-loved venues have closed permanently, with some bars without catering licenses still temporarily closed, month after month, we still see a slew of fascinating new watering holes that add to the city's drink scene. So, whether you are looking for a new hip cocktail den, a no-frills bar, a cafe-cum-bar, here's a roundup of new places you should hit up to get your drink fix this season.

We will continue to update this list so you can keep tabs on new openings throughout the year, so bookmark this page!

RECOMMENDED: Looking for new bites in the city? Check out this list of new restaurants to try in Hong Kong