10 hidden cafes and coffee shops to explore in Hong Kong

Located on the 15th floor of an unassuming commercial building in Wong Chuk Hang, this exotic cafe brings a piece of African culture to Hong Kong. From its hut-like bar area to the decor and furnishing, Africa Coffee & Tea (ACT) will transport you to the jungles of Africa in no time. The cafe also prides itself on serving premium single origin coffee and tea in an ethical manner. We recommend trying the Rolex (no, not the watch) – a Ugandan snack comprising a rolled-up chapati filled with scrambled egg, veggies and other delicious goodies.