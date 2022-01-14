Hong Kong
Cafe Corridor
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lin

10 hidden cafes and coffee shops to explore in Hong Kong

For times when you need to escape the noise

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung
It's not hard to find a great cup of coffee in Hong Kong – what with there being so many cafes and coffee shops in the city – but finding somewhere that offers great java along with some peace and quiet is a whole other story. So, to help you find the perfect hideout and get away from the city, here are some of our favourite hidden cafes and coffee shops that are worth exploring.

RECOMMENDED: Discover the best java with our ultimate guide to the best cafes and coffee shops in Hong Kong.

Africa Coffee & Tea
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Africa Coffee & Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Located on the 15th floor of an unassuming commercial building in Wong Chuk Hang, this exotic cafe brings a piece of African culture to Hong Kong. From its hut-like bar area to the decor and furnishing, Africa Coffee & Tea (ACT) will transport you to the jungles of Africa in no time. The cafe also prides itself on serving premium single origin coffee and tea in an ethical manner. We recommend trying the Rolex (no, not the watch) – a Ugandan snack comprising a rolled-up chapati filled with scrambled egg, veggies and other delicious goodies.

 

Read more
Browny Cafe
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Browny Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan

Tucked away in a shopping mall in Tsuen Wan, Browny Cafe is a small but cosy coffee shop with a semi-outdoor space attached. The cafe serves coffee, but also sells coffee beans and bags from Ethiopia and Guatemala, among others. They also off lovely homemade cakes and is a favourite among locals and guests from nearby neighbourhoods.

Read more
Café Corridor
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lin

Café Corridor

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Causeway Bay

A relatively hidden café located below a sex shop – as most respectable coffee shops do, Café Corridor is one of Causeway Bay’s best-kept secrets, offering some of the best java in town. Just opposite Times Square down a narrow corridor plastered with ads of massage parlours and sex shops, the coffee shop welcomes caffeine lovers a variety of coffee, tea, smoothies, as well as a small selection of cakes and baked goods.

Read more
CoHee
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

CoHee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Yuen Long

CoHee – how you would say coffee in Japanese – is tucked away among the alleys and village houses in Kam Tin, injecting a little Japanese culture and minimalism in an otherwise local area in Hong Kong. Serving hand-brewed coffee in Japanese pottery and a selection of buns, cakes and pastries, Cohee welcomes patrons to find their zen and embrace the Japanese way of living at the café. 

Read more
Forest Cafe
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Forest Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tai Po

Hidden from the main road behind in a small opening in the trees, Forest Cafe is – like its name would suggest – surrounded by nature. Take a step inside the white wooden cafe and relax while taking in the mishmash of antiques shelved around the room, including vinyl records, old radios and TVs, and even a full suit of armour. As far as the food and drink go, visitors can enjoy an impressive range of salads, coffees and their speciality burgers. 

Read more
Good Day Coffee
Photograph: NC

Good Day Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Jordan

A small four-seater coffee shop in Jordan, Good Day Coffee serves up a selection of light bites and beverages. Their egg salad buns and cucumber soda coffee are the crowd-pleasers, but you can also chat to the owner who would happily recommend different dishes to you according to your taste and preference.

Read more
Loyi Faateng
Photograph: Courtesy Loyi Faateng

Loyi Faateng

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Mong Kok

Whether it’s insensitive or satirical to decorate the walls with caricatures of Osama Bin Laden, Kim Jong-un, and Saddam Hussein, it’s undeniable that Loyi Faateng is unique. This shabby-chic cafe is decked out in vintage decor – we’re talking classic green-and-white floor tiles, old sewing machines, vintage cameras, and an impressive collection of nostalgic toys and gadgets. Offering a variety of Italian dishes and smooth coffee, Loyi Faateng has a casual and relaxed vibe that makes it the perfect place to rest up, eat up, and catch up with a few friends – and dictators. 

Read more
Mr Cardigan Plant House
Photograph: Courtesy Mr Cardigan Plant House

Mr Cardigan Plant House

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tai Po

For something truly unique, a visit to Mr Cardigan is a must. Perched on the intersection of Shan Liu Road and Ting Kok road in Tai Po, Mr Cardigan Plant House is a refurbished white shipping container complete with floor to ceiling windows and plenty of botanicals both inside and out. Put in an order for one of their fruit teas, dig into a piece of cake or toast, and sit back as you surround yourself with nature. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and catch up with a few friends. The cafe opens on Sunday only and often alter their opening hours, so be sure to check for any announcements and updates on their Instagram (@_mrcardigan_).

Read more
Sonne CAD
Photograph: Cara Hung

Sonne CAD

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tai Hang

This one is for the serious coffee drinkers. Taking up the space of a two-storey pre-war tenement building, Sonne CAD serves up locally-roasted, single-origin coffee from Indonesia, Uganda, Guatemala, and more (their menu regularly rotates). Take a seat by the bar table and chat with the barista about what best suits your palate, or head upstairs to enjoy a quiet afternoon of people-watching.

Read more
Tree Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy Tree Cafe

Tree Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Ap Lei Chau

Attached to Tree's flagship eco-friendly furniture store at Horizon Plaza, Tree Cafe is a laidback eatery offering a range of savoury bites (with vegetarian and gluten-free options available) and sweet treats, making it perfect for hungry shoppers to grab a bite after a long day of furniture shopping. Be sure to bag a seat by the window for an unobstructed sea view.

 

Read more
