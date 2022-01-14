10 hidden cafes and coffee shops to explore in Hong Kong

It's not hard to find a great cup of coffee in Hong Kong – what with there being so many cafes and coffee shops in the city – but finding somewhere that offers great java along with some peace and quiet is a whole other story. So, to help you find the perfect hideout and get away from the city, here are some of our favourite hidden cafes and coffee shops that are worth exploring.

