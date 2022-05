Keep both your camera and your sweet tooth happy

Hong Kong is a city full of fab photo ops, from Instagrammable locations to photogenic cocktails and delightful looking desserts. Plus, with new sweet treats popping up left, right and centre, you needn’t venture too far to score a drool-inducing shot. Whether you’re into doughnuts, waffles, ice cream or cakes, here are Hong Kong’s best-looking desserts.

RECOMMENDED: Continue your Instagram adventures at the city's most photo-worthy restaurants!