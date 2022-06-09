Hong Kong
Adidas x Gucci
Photograph: Courtesy Adidas x Gucci

Adidas and Gucci team up for a vintage sportswear-inspired collection

The collaboration brings the high fashion and streetwear worlds together

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
Adidas and Gucci’s latest collaboration has just landed in Hong Kong! Following their previous collaboration with activewear brand The North Face, Gucci joins forces with Adidas, led by Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. Inspired by a vintage 1979 catalogue from the sportswear brand, the collaboration mixes elements of both brands to create a new sporty yet fashionable identity.

From Adidas’ trefoil logo being mixed with Gucci’s GG monogram together in bold prints and jacquard fabrics to Gucci’s red and green Web complementing Adidas’ three stripes in colourful co-ord sets, the collaboration fuses iconic imagery from both brands to create a hybrid concept that nods back to the 70s and 80s while breathing new life into high fashion streetwear.

Adidas x Gucci
Photograph: Courtesy Adidas/Gucci

Aside from ready-to-wear pieces that reference sportswear from bygone eras, the collaboration sees leather heels, suede loafers, and silk scarves reimagined – making the collection multifaceted and appropriate for casual affairs. Other items with the sporty yet high fashion twist include handbags, backpacks, shoes, and accessories. Head to Gucci and Adidas’ websites or visit designated stores to get your hands on the limited collection. 

  • Cherry Chan Staff Writer

Latest news

