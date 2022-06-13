New six-storey art space Haus of Contemporary opens in Central

Co-founded by Matt Chung and Samson Ko, Haus of Contemporary is the city’s latest creative hub that occupies a total of six floors along On Lan Street in Central. Through curated art shows and innovative programmes, the new space will introduce a diversity of arts to folks from all walks of life and bring immersive experiences for visitors to explore.

Photograph: Courtesy Wing Shya

To celebrate the opening, three exhibitions are now on show until June 26. On the first floor is Cryptyques, a classic Hong Kong movie-themed NFT collection put together by local photographer and director Wing Shya. The first drop of the NFT series will launch in the format of 'mystery boxes' starting June 18 on cryptyques.com.

Photograph: Courtesy Haus of Contemporary

Taking up space on the third and fourth floor is Kowloon Kickass. Featuring works by legendary hip hop and street graffiti artist Syan, aka ‘MC Yan’, the exhibition showcases Syan’s re-interpretation of calligraphy works by King of Kowloon Tsang Tsou Choi.

Photograph: Courtesy Haus of Contemporary

Finally, the third exhibition Eyes Wide Shut features a whimsical collection of paintings by self-taught British artist David Kaye. Drawing inspiration from childhood cartoons and his daughter's fascination with magical creatures, Kaye invites the audience to embrace their inner child and see the world through the eyes of a kid again.

Photograph: Courtesy Haus of Contemporary

Apart from art exhibits, visitors can also enjoy a coffee break at Cafe Zendo, a dedicated space where great coffee, art, and music connect; or make use of other services on offer such as art storage, lending, framing, and more for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Haus of Contemporary

9 On Lan Street, Central

