New premium lounge opens at Hong Kong International Airport

Located on Terminal 1's central concourse by Gate 23, Kyra Lounge is the newest addition to Hong Kong International Airport's lounge lineup. This new venue spans 744sq metres and is a collaboration between Airport Dimensions, SSP, and Travel Food Services (TFS). It can accommodate over 150 guests, providing spacious seating, state-of-the-art workstations, a soundproof booth, and dining and drinking amenities that include a range of international and locally inspired dishes and drinks.

Photograph: Courtesy Kyra Lounge

The lounge makes the most of the sunlight streaming in from the windows, with a view of the airport runway. Sustainability is also a big focus here. With a clever daylight harvesting system in place, the lounge adjusts its artificial lights depending on how much natural light is available. This not only saves energy but also ensures guests feel comfortable. On top of that, solar fins on the windows help control the lounge's temperature, cutting down on the need for air conditioning and lowering energy usage.

Photograph: Courtesy Kyra Lounge

If you're a member of Priority Pass or the LoungeKey network, you can enjoy the premium lounge access. For travellers without membership, you can enter by booking in advance (priced at US$80) at least six hours before your flight. Once inside, you'll have access to facilities and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, snacks, and beverages. The food options range from steamed BBQ pork buns to fish siu mai rice rolls and even baked macaroni and cheese, blending Eastern and Western flavours. The bar, on the other hand, offers a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, including signature Hong Kong-inspired cocktails.

For more information and to book entry, visit theclubairportlounges.com.

