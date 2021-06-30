Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this July
Kick off the summer with these exciting events taking place around town
Summertime, and the livin' is – hot as hell, that’s what. If you need something, anything, to take your mind off the heat, we're here for ya. If the weather permits, try heading outdoors to some of the most intriguing hiking trails across the city or challenge yourself to an extreme adventure sport. Better yet, make time in your busy schedule for some of the biggest and coolest summer events taking place this month. Get scrolling down below and see for yourself!
RECOMMENDED: Want to stay home with the AC on blast instead? We've got you covered with our pick of the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix Hong Kong this month.
Best things to do in Hong Kong in July
Pixar Fest at Harbour City
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Pixar, Harbour City is teaming up with Disney and Pixar for a mega Pixar Fest this summer! Special scenes and displays from a selection of 12 classic Disney and Pixar movies, including Toy Story, Monsters University, Inside Out, Soul, Finding Dory, Incredibles, and many more, will be recreated and placed around the mall for everyone to get snap-happy. And don’t miss the installation of the iconic Pixar Ball and Lamp, which is said to be the same size as that in its headquarters in California – set up at the Ocean Terminal Deck. What's more, there will be a series of interactive on-ground activities and online games available so you can go on an animated adventure even if you're just in your PJs!
Museum Belowground
Following the success of the immersive Time Travel exhibition, which transformed Landmark's basement into an underground subway station in the 1980s, JPS Gallery returns to present a brand new exhibition titled Museum Belowground.
Inspired by the British Museum, the exhibition features the works of 16 different artists, fusing the worlds of street, pop, and contemporary art together in one space. From extraterrestrial Sphinx-like beings created by Hong Kong artist Prodip Leung to a 'crying' Moai statue by street and contemporary artist Pure Evil, and an life-size paper sculpture installation of the Barminski Art Store – a museum store by Barminski’s studio – featuring its very own security guard, the exhibition is a far cry from your typical trip to the museum. A highly recommended show to catch!
Only a Joke Can Save Us
Only A Joke Can Save Us is a group exhibition featuring nine international artists including Bo Choy, Hu Rui, Cyrus Hung, Kensuke Koike, Kieran Leach, Mak Ying Tung 2, Yan Xinyue, Pow Martinez and Yu Cheng-ta. Looking at the power and nature of humour through art, each piece of artwork aims to elicit laughter from its audience while offering comfort in times of uncertainty. From the familiar to the absurd, expect to chuckle and giggle away at everything from ridiculed political figures to playful Instagram filters and a ‘durian pharmaceutical.’
The Life on Earth exhibition
Japanese denim brand Washi jeans have just launched their latest collection, 'The Life on Earth', and to celebrate, the brand has partnered up with Botanic Union and founder of local production house Lefishtank, Alex Lam, to present an immersive exhibition like no other! Held at the Botanic Union in Lam Tsuen, Tai Po, the exhibition has transformed a secluded greenhouse into a denim oasis constructed with Washi denim (made using the same material as Japanese traditional 'washi' paper).
Take a selfie by the denim-wrapped beetle car and the Washi 'Shizen' tent installation made of Washi paper, Washi denim fabric, plants, trees, strings, and robes, before entering the core exhibition space to see jeans that have been 'planted' with moss, tree roots, and succulents, as well as a Washi 'Rikisaku' tree installation symbolizing the harmony between artisanal craftsmanship and nature. During the exhibit, different workshops will be held, including a Yoga x Botanic Workshop hosted by Alex Lam.
For more details, keep your eyes peeled on Botanic Union’s official Facebook and Instagram.
The Real World
The Real World is a group exhibition that looks into the groundbreaking works by artists with major influences within New York and LA's art scenes, including Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Raymond Pettibon, Jason Rhoades, Diana Thater, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Lisa Yuskavage. Through a variety of media, from paintings to sculptures to installations from the 1990s and early 2000s, the artists look at the relationship between art and everyday life, while addressing social issues such as identity, sexuality, consumerism, and more.
Butt Detective Exhibition
The popular Japanese cartoon character Butt Detective (yes, he has a literal butt for his face) has landed in Hong Kong and he’s here to find the missing 'golden pearl milk tea'! From June 25 to September 26, the Butt Detective exhibition invites all to investigate through seven curated spaces and rack their brains around challenging missions and fun games. From the Butt Detective Agency to the Wankoro Police Station and the Hoo Hoo Museum, scour high and low for hidden clues, jot down every detail in your very own detective notebook, and help the Butt Detective gather all the evidence to catch the culprit – don’t forget to use your special ‘magnifying glass’ too!
At the end of your journey, stop by the pop-up store and pick up some exclusive merch like toys and key rings, storybooks, stickers and stationery, accessories, along with special cookies and cold-brew teas. Having previously attracted almost 100,000 visitors when showcasing in Taipei, The Butt Detective Exhibition is one not to be missed.
Creations Enlivened: Metal
Creations Enlivened: Metal is an exhibition featuring stunning metalwork collections produced by traditional craftsmen and contemporary artisans from Hong Kong and Japan. From brass to copper, silver to iron, the show uses various metals to present different modern-day objects crafted with traditional metal techniques.
AM: Coffee; PM: Booze pop-up at LCX
Sai Ying Pun's Australian-style coffee shop TIL – Today Is Long is crossing the harbour this summer for a special 'AM: Coffee; PM: Booze' pop-up at LCX! Serving up authentic Australian coffee brewed from Small Batch coffee beans, a Melbourne-based coffee roaster, TIL has handpicked seasonal espresso beans called 'The Ones We Love' exclusively for the pop-up. A range of flavoured teas made with AeroPress, including a whisky and a dry gin flavoured tea, will also be available. Alongside TIL, visitors can also take their pick from a selection of more than 100 specialty coffee and craft beer products from Blaze Beer Club as well as Carbon Brews.
From June 19 to July 11, be sure to sign up for a range of specialty coffee and craft beer workshops available every weekend. Activities include coffee and beer tasting, coffee ground soap and iced latte candle-making, as well as bottle upcycling for participants to make their very own potted plants.
Tai Wo: A Blissful Encounter
Get away from the city and pay a visit to Tai Po's Tai Wo Plaza, where local illustrator Carmen Ng has covered the mall in artworks! Presenting a series of watercolour paintings of Tai Po life, Ng has created a 26-meter-long wall featuring different Tai Po attractions, along with nine selfie walls dotted around the shopping mall. Visitors can also redeem limited-edition ‘Blissful Encounter Stickers’ and ‘Carmen Blissful Water Bottles’ designed by the illustrator (available from now to July 12) after spending a designated amount at the mall and registering for a Link membership.
In addition, photography influencer Wilson Lee will also be leading a photography tour around Tai Po's most Instagrammable spots and giving away some foolproof tips on how to take snaps using just your mobile phones – a perfect activity for budding photographers, lovebirds, and besties! Visit linkhk.com for more details on how to take part.
Boundless Tempo at Stanley Plaza
Find your zen at Stanley Plaza’s Boundless Tempo, a series of outdoor yoga sessions hosted by a stellar line-up of certified instructors from May to July. Each 60-minute class (to be held on designated Saturdays) will feature a different theme, including vinyasa yoga, pet yoga, and even couples yoga, so you can join in on the fun whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned yogi. Apart from yoga classes, there’s also a bucketload of weekend happenings at Stanley Plaza including workshops, a themed bazaar in June, and an outdoor party to welcome the summer in July. Follow @stanleyplazahk on Instagram for the latest updates!