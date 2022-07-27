Nothing Phone (1) unboxing: First impressions

We got our hands on the new smartphone that’s been making all the buzz

As UK-based tech company Nothing’s debut into the smartphone world, the Nothing Phone (1) is a futuristic all-in-one device that features dual cameras with advanced 50MP sensors, Nothing OS hardware and software, a unique Glyph Interface, and more.

Unlike most smartphones, the Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a transparent back made up of over 400 components, with over 50 percent of the plastic components made from bio-based and recycled sources. Aside from serving as a built-in portable ring-light perfect for snapping pictures in dark environments, the phone’s Glyph Interface displays unique light patterns to indicate app notifications, incoming calls, and battery status. Additionally, the Glyph Interface can switch into quiet mode simply by flipping the phone with the Interface facing upwards.

Although the Glyph Interface can be convenient and is easy to operate – plus it just looks kinda cool – those who are prone to dizziness might not find the Interface to be user friendly. Nothing has taken this into consideration and placed a notice warning for those with epilepsy and those who are sensitive to light that the Glyph Interface may not be suitable for them.



Including a dual camera setup with two advanced 50MP sensors, the Phone (1) not only allows you to take photos with intense details using dual image stabilisation with the large main camera sensor, its f/1.8 aperture, 10-bit colour depth, 2400x1080-pixel resolution at 402 ppi, and more. You can also shoot videos in 4K, time lapses, and film in slow motion; unfortunately, colours can appear a little lacklustre.

Ultimately, the Nothing Phone (1) stands out for its uniquely modern design, even causing some commotion amongst Android fanatics. There’s no denying that Nothing has shaken up the smartphone industry, but it seems that it will have to take a lot more to replace other popular brands or even iPhones.

Available in black and white at three different capacities (8GB/128GB; 8GB/256GB; 12GB/256GB) from $3,699 upwards, the Nothing Phone (1) is available for purchase online and at Lane Crawford, 1010, and CSL stores across Hong Kong. Additionally, you can visit their pop-up store at K11 Musea from now until July 31. Find out more about the Nothing Phone (1) on their website.

