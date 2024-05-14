Ever since pop-rock sensation Olivia Rodrigo announced last week that she’ll be taking her Guts world tour to Asia, fans in Hong Kong have been vibrating with excitement at the chance to see her perform live. With nine new dates added to the show, this marks Rodrigo’s first-ever run in Asia and Australia. Read on for everything you need to know about this concert.

When is Olivia Rodrigo’s Hong Kong concert taking place?

Rodrigo will perform in Hong Kong for one night only on September 24, 8pm. Unfortunately, this is a Tuesday evening but hey, global pop stars stop for no one! You’ll just have to leave work on the dot that day and rush to the concert venue. And if you happen to pull a sickie the next day, we won’t tattle on you.

Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Where will Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour be held in Hong Kong?

The Hong Kong leg of the Guts tour will be held in the AsiaWorld-Arena. The venue will be sorted into three sections according to ticket tiers, and all are free standing.

How much are tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo’s concert?

Tickets for Rodrigo’s concert will start from $799 and run up to $2,099. The VIP tickets boasts a GA Pit Package, which consists of early entry, a dedicated VIP bar area and an express queue, a specially designed VIP gift, an official VIP laminate, and an exclusive queue to get merch.

The stage set-up is a U-shape which partially extends into the VIP area, so if you want to get up close and personal with Rodrigo, then shelling out for the most expensive tickets is the best way forward.

Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

When will Olivia Rodrigo’s Hong Kong tickets be released?

Live Nation members will get first dibs on Olivia Rodrigo tickets at the presale which starts from 3pm on Thursday, May 16. Tickets for the general public will then be released on Friday, May 17, from 3pm onwards – these will be available on Cityline.

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts concert setlist?

The setlist specifically for Hong Kong hasn’t been released, but looking at her previous concerts on this world tour, it’s no surprise that the performance is full of bangers from Rodrigo’s Guts album. Here’s the full setlist from her opening night in Palm Springs that you can look forward to.

bad idea, right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

teenage dream

pretty isn’t pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

logical

enough for you

lacy

jealousy, jealousy

happier

favorite crime

deja vu

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch

good 4 u (encore)

get him back! (encore)

