Catch a Pizza Hut private ferry to Cheung Chau’s Bun Festival

The Cheung Chau Bun Festival is just around the corner and is set to take place on May 15 and 16. To celebrate, Pizza Hut is launching its version of the festival’s classic red bean lucky buns. Unlike the traditional steamed buns, the fast food chain’s creative spin on the festive treat consists of baked pizza dough wrapped around red bean paste, along with a molten cheese centre. From May 13 to 15, customers can enjoy two lucky buns for $19 at all Pizza Hut locations across Hong Kong, available for both dining in or takeaway.

Photograph: Courtesy Pizza Hut Hong Kong | Pizza Hut's red bean cheese lucky buns

What’s more, the fast food chain will provide a free private ferry to transport Pizza Hut Rewards members to and from Cheung Chau on May 15. During their ferry ride, passengers will get to enjoy the all-new red bean cheese lucky buns as well as other Pizza Hut menu items. Find more details about the pizza chain’s private ferry and Bun Festival promotions on Pizza Hut’s Facebook page.

