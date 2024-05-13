Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
pizza hut cheung chau ferry
Photograph: Courtesy Pizza Hut Hong Kong

Catch a Pizza Hut private ferry to Cheung Chau’s Bun Festival

Cruise to Cheung Chau for free and enjoy cheese-filled lucky buns!

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

The Cheung Chau Bun Festival is just around the corner and is set to take place on May 15 and 16. To celebrate, Pizza Hut is launching its version of the festival’s classic red bean lucky buns. Unlike the traditional steamed buns, the fast food chain’s creative spin on the festive treat consists of baked pizza dough wrapped around red bean paste, along with a molten cheese centre. From May 13 to 15, customers can enjoy two lucky buns for $19 at all Pizza Hut locations across Hong Kong, available for both dining in or takeaway.

pizza hut lucky buns
Photograph: Courtesy Pizza Hut Hong Kong | Pizza Hut's red bean cheese lucky buns

What’s more, the fast food chain will provide a free private ferry to transport Pizza Hut Rewards members to and from Cheung Chau on May 15. During their ferry ride, passengers will get to enjoy the all-new red bean cheese lucky buns as well as other Pizza Hut menu items. Find more details about the pizza chain’s private ferry and Bun Festival promotions on Pizza Hut’s Facebook page

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong drone shows 2024: Time, location, vantage points, and more

The MTR Kwun Tong line will be partially closed in July

Everything you need to know about our 2024 Bar Awards party

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.