Oscars 2021: The full list of results for Oscar's most diverse year

After being postponed for two months due to the ongoing pandemic, Oscars 2021 finally commenced today, recognising the best films of 2020 and early 2021. The 93rd annual ceremony looked different this year and marked a milestone for diversity on first-time winners and nominees.
Beijing-born Chloé Zhao became the first Asian and second woman ever to win the Best Director award for Nomadland; the movie also took the award for Best Picture and won Frances McDormand her award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The award ceremony also saw Youn Yuh-jung, the first Korean and only the second Asian actress to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2020 drama film Minari. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom hair stylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson took home the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award (together with makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera), making them the first-ever Black stylists to win in the category.
This year's other notable nominations is the nomination of Riz Ahmed, the first Muslim actor to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the movie Sound of Metal, as well as Steven Yeun, the first Asian-American actor nominated in the same category for his role in Minari. Seasoned actor Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor in a Leading award for The Father, marking his second best actor victory (his first win was in 1994 for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs) and the oldest-ever acting Oscar winner.
Hong Kong film Better Days, nominated for Best International Feature Film – the third Hong Kong film ever to be nominated for the award – didn’t get to take home the statue as Denmark's Another Round wins the category.
Read below for the complete list of nominees and winners.
Best Picture
Nomadland - winner
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father - winner
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Nomadland - winner
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - winner
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari - winner
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature
Another Round (Denmark) - winner
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Animated Feature
Soul - winner
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher - winner
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Best Original Score
Soul - winner
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Best Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah - winner
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman - winner
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father - winner
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Cinematography
Mank - winner
Judas and the Black Messiah
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - winner
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - winner
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing
Sound of Metal - winner
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Sound
Sound of Metal - winner
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Live-Action Short
Two Distant Strangers - winner
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best Animated Short
If Anything Happens I Love You - winner
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short
Colette - winner
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Visual Effects
Tenet - winner
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Best Production Design
Mank - winner
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet