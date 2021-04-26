Oscars 2021: The full list of results for Oscar's most diverse year

After being postponed for two months due to the ongoing pandemic, Oscars 2021 finally commenced today, recognising the best films of 2020 and early 2021. The 93rd annual ceremony looked different this year and marked a milestone for diversity on first-time winners and nominees.

Beijing-born Chloé Zhao became the first Asian and second woman ever to win the Best Director award for Nomadland; the movie also took the award for Best Picture and won Frances McDormand her award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The award ceremony also saw Youn Yuh-jung, the first Korean and only the second Asian actress to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2020 drama film Minari. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom hair stylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson took home the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award (together with makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera), making them the first-ever Black stylists to win in the category.

This year's other notable nominations is the nomination of Riz Ahmed, the first Muslim actor to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the movie Sound of Metal, as well as Steven Yeun, the first Asian-American actor nominated in the same category for his role in Minari. Seasoned actor Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor in a Leading award for The Father, marking his second best actor victory (his first win was in 1994 for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs) and the oldest-ever acting Oscar winner.

Hong Kong film Better Days, nominated for Best International Feature Film – the third Hong Kong film ever to be nominated for the award – didn’t get to take home the statue as Denmark's Another Round wins the category.

Read below for the complete list of nominees and winners.

Best Picture

Nomadland - winner

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father - winner

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland - winner

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - winner

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari - winner

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature

Another Round (Denmark) - winner

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Feature

Soul - winner

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher - winner

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Original Score

Soul - winner

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah - winner

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman - winner

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father - winner

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

Mank - winner

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - winner

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - winner

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

Sound of Metal - winner

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound

Sound of Metal - winner

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Live-Action Short

Two Distant Strangers - winner

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best Animated Short

If Anything Happens I Love You - winner

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short

Colette - winner

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Visual Effects

Tenet - winner

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Best Production Design

Mank - winner

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet