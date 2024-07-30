The American chain restaurant Outback Steakhouse recently announced on its official website and Facebook page that it would be closing nine locations in the city – D•Park in Tsuen Wan, JP Plaza in Causeway Bay, Fenwick Street in Wan Chai, TST Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, Tuen Mun Town Plaza Phase 1 in Tuen Mun, Deli Place in Whampoa, Telford Plaza II in Kowloon Bay, Silvercord in Tsim Sha Tsui, and The Lohas in Tseung Kwan O. These outlets would cease operation after August 4.

The Australian-themed steakhouse restaurant opened its first Hong Kong location in 1999 and recently marked its 25th anniversary. However, the franchise began to struggle in late 2023, as its subsidiary restaurant, Aussie Grill by Outback, closed its two remaining Hong Kong locations on December 31, 2023.

The restaurant franchise said that it was a difficult business decision to shut down the nine branches, but reinforced that its 10 remaining outlets in the city would remain open. According to their official announcement, the restaurant will continue to serve customers with the commitment to quality and excellence they have come to expect from the Outback brand.

Find the remaining Outback Steakhouse locations in Hong Kong at these addresses:

Hong Kong Island

1/F, Entertainment Building, 30 Queen's Road, Central

Shop 305-308, 3/F, Causeway Bay Plaza One, 489 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay

Kowloon

Shop 605, Level 6, MOKO, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mong Kok

Shops G76-77, G/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, West Kowloon

New Territories

Shop G43, G/F, Park Central, 9 Tong Tak Street, Tseung Kwan O

Shop A330, Level 3, New Town Plaza III, 2-8 Shatin Centre Street, Shatin

Shop 129, Level 1, Zone B, Tai Po Mega Mall, 8 On Pong Road, Tai Po

Shop 248-249, Level 2, Tsuen Wan Plaza, 4-30 Tai Pa Street, Tsuen Wan

Shop 2047-2048, Level 2, YOHO MALL, 9 Long Yat Rd, Yuen Long

Shop 326B, Level 3, Citygate Outlets, 18-20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung



