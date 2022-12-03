Rejoice this Christmas with festive films at The Grounds

If you want to get into the Yuletide spirit by watching Christmas films, then head to The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park from December 5 to 18, where a range of holiday movies will be shown on their giant LED screen. Gather your loved ones as you cosy up in your seating pods and watch classic heart-warming movies like Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually, and many more.



During the festive period, guests will get to enjoy complimentary mulled wine and mince pies upon entrance, created by executive chef Cary Docherty and beverage manager Paolo De Venuto from Salisterra at The Upper House. To add to the holiday mood, guests will also get to enjoy carol performances from local choir groups before each movie screening.



Find the full lineup of holiday movies on The Grounds’ website and purchase your tickets on Zicket.

Related stories:

New Netflix shows and movies you need to watch this December

Best new cafes and coffee shops to visit in Hong Kong

Argo launches a new cocktail menu inspired by Hong Kong’s culinary traditions



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.