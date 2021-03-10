Best new cafes and coffee shops to visit in Hong Kong
We're back with another roundup of the city's coolest new cafes and coffee shops to visit! Whether you're in dire need of some seriously good coffee or just need a gram-worthy pic for your feed (we don’t judge), there’s something for every cafe-hopper out there.
Best new cafes and coffee shops in Hong Kong
The Third Bakery
The Third Bakery is the sister cafe of Tuck Shop by Social Club in Sai Ying Pun and the popular Yuen Long cafe The Third. While the menus are somewhat similar across the board, this newly opened joint turns its focus to baked goods including cakes and pastries. The cafe is not particularly spacious but its high ceiling, coupled with soft tones from its white and teal-coloured walls, gives the whole cafe a light and airy vibe. Ideal for lazy Sunday afternoons.
Must-try: Signature flan cake with honeycomb crumbs and caramel syrup; Morange mocha with citrus notes of orange; Rocky Road Brownie; Night Fall iced latte with Okinawa charcoal and black sugar
Fonji Cafe
Just when you thought Sham Shui Po couldn't possibly make space for yet another cafe, Fonji Cafe opens with a moody, vintage aesthetic much like a kissaten, a Japanese-style tearoom. Light bites and cakes are served here, and we give extra points for all the cat-themed decor dotted all around the space! Fonji only opened in late February, but it has been making quite a bit of noise on Instagram thanks to every camera-clad foodie in town. If you decide to visit, or even just to take a pic by the shopfront, be prepared to wait in line.
Must-try: Pandan Kaya Coconut Cake; Canele; Fonji Maple cafe latte
An Coffee
Nestled in the quiet nook of Tai Po Lam Tsuen (near the famous wishing tree), An Coffee is a cosy little java spot that’s highly photogenic both inside and out. Coated in a dreamy purple facade, An Coffee also has a spacious terrace on the second floor for guests to kick back and relax. Granted, the location is not the most convenient, but we promise their homemade cakes and special fruit teas and mocktails will be well worth the trip.
Must-try: Lemon tart; Basque burnt cheesecake; Mushroom with avocado on sourdough
Until Coffee
Until Coffee takes on a true minimal aesthetic by giving you white-on-white action from the walls to the floors and everything in between (their menus are transparent!). Though not the most ideal place for clumsy drinkers, Until Coffee allows coffee connoisseurs to enjoy their sips with no distractions and focus purely on what’s in the cup. The cafe only seats around six people and, with the recent hype on Instagram about this place, it gets packed quite quickly. So, if you’re keen on paying a visit, we recommend going there early in the day.
Must-try: Hand-whisked iced matcha latte
Cofflow Specialty Coffee
Paying tribute to old Hong Kong, Cofflow brings the past to the present through exquisite coffee and old-school aesthetics. Occupying what was once a fabric retailer, the shop has kept the former space's original ceramic tiles by the stairs and added elements such as a vintage steel shop gate, black and white floor tiles, and dark wooden fixtures to match. Sip on their signature raw honey latte, made using honey sourced from local bee farm Hong Kong Raw Honey, or try their classic blend of locally roasted beans sourced from Guatemala and Ethiopia. Beautiful photographs of different iconic locations in Hong Kong can also be found by the staircase as well as on the upper floor.
Must-try: Raw honey latte; Cofflow HotCake with blueberries, strawberries, and ice cream topping
