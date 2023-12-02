TamJai invites Australia’s hottest firefighters to Hong Kong

After a successful venture into the Japanese market, local chain restaurant group Tam Jai International is expanding its horizons by partnering with Australian F&B conglomerate ST Group to explore markets in Australia and New Zealand. To mark this milestone, TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian have invited three hunky Australian firefighters, who have graced the covers of the popular Australian Firefighters Calendar – an annual charity calendar featuring topless Australian firefighters posing with adorable animals – to visit Hong Kong and be the first to try the restaurants’ new fiery ‘Hot Pot’ menu.

The three heartthrob heroes, including Brenden Purvis and Ricky Smith from the Brisbane Fire Department, along with Michael Galanos from the Melbourne Fire Department, will also pay a visit to various TamJai outlets on December 8 to join diners in savouring the new menu items while raising funds for Big Tree Animal Sanctuary and Adaption Centre.

On the day, diners who make a $20 donation to the shelter will get to snap photos or secure autographs from the hunky firemen. If you want to get your hands on a 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar, visit the TamJai locations in Admiralty or TamJai SamGor in Central during their visit (see schedule below) and donate $200 for a calendar personally signed by Brenden, Michael, and Ricky; available while stocks last.

"Australia has its own Chinatown, so we're no strangers to Chinese cuisine,” share the firemen. “We're looking forward to trying some authentic flavours in Hong Kong and hope everyone will welcome us with the same level of fiery excitement. We're more than happy to flex our muscles and help 'put out the fire' for everyone – haha!"

Visiting schedule

11.45am-12.45pm: TamJai Moko branch

1.15pm-2.15pm: TamJai SamGor Tern Plaza branch

6.45pm-7.30pm: TamJai Far East Finance Centre

8pm-8.45pm: TamJai SamGor Wellington Street branch

