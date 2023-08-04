S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival: Artist lineup, timings, and everything you need to know

[title]
Suit up folks, the long-awaited S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival is finally happening this weekend (August 5 to 6)! Before you make your way to Central Harbourfront to get splashed and bounce to sick beats from world-renowned DJs and music artists, be sure to read up on our handy little guide with info on everything from artist lineups to performance schedules, along with some important house rules to follow.
What time does S2O start?
Doors to the music fest will officially open at 1pm, but check below for the full artist lineup and performance schedule. Nicky Romero and Alesso will be hitting the stage at 9.30pm as the headliner for Saturday (Aug 5) and Sunday (Aug 6), respectively.
What is the artist lineup at S2O?
August 5
PayMe presents S2O Stage (2pm-10.30pm)
2pm - iLtiK b2b Yaat
3.10pm - Yukio
4.20pm - Lyla & itschosenai
5.20pm - LIU
6.20pm - Ben Nicky
7.25pm - MAKJ
8.25pm - NGHTMARE
9.30pm - Nicky Romero
Summer Beats Stage (1.30pm-8.30pm)
1.30pm - CHRISTIANN B2B KERRY
2.20pm - ANGUS
3.10pm - CHANKA
4.20pm - Anna hisbbuR
5.10pm - R.O.O.T
6pm - per se
7pm - JUICYNING
7.50pm - YELLOW
Underground Stage by Red Bull (2pm-10pm)
2pm - BanBan718
3pm - Yumi
4pm - Leafe b2b Khazed
5pm - Anovva presents: Erichtod
6pm - Farrah
7pm - Cyrus Gold
8pm - Fazad
9pm - ghettery
August 6
PayMe presents S2O Stage (2pm-10.30pm)
2pm - Karlie
3.10pm - Gail Werner
4.20pm - Pei Pei
5.20pm - Breathe Carolina
6.20pm - Adventure Club
7.25pm - Krewella
8.25pm - Vini Vici
9.30pm - Alesso
Summer Beats Stage (1.30pm-8.30pm)
1.30pm - KY
2.20pm - M.O.D.E.
3.10pm - Luna and the Bosin
4.20pm - Jill x Kiri T
5.10pm - LEWSZ
6pm - JNYBeatz x Kerryta
7pm - JB x The Hertz
7.50pm - B.I
Underground Stage by Red Bull (2pm-10pm)
2pm - Hansel & Jamie Maddock
3pm - Mojito
4pm - Dark A
5pm - Anovva presents: Ball Shing
6pm - imshady
7pm - Rase
8pm - Heman
9pm - Telesummie
Can I bring my own water gun?
Unfortunately, partygoers will not be allowed to bring their own water guns to the festival. In fact, any stick-like objects will be strictly prohibited. See below for more dos and don'ts!
Are there any tickets left?
There are still a handful of tickets left to the S2O music festival on Popticket and Klook (at the time of writing), so grab them while you still can!
