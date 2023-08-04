S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival: Artist lineup, timings, and everything you need to know

Suit up folks, the long-awaited S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival is finally happening this weekend (August 5 to 6)! Before you make your way to Central Harbourfront to get splashed and bounce to sick beats from world-renowned DJs and music artists, be sure to read up on our handy little guide with info on everything from artist lineups to performance schedules, along with some important house rules to follow.

What time does S2O start?

Doors to the music fest will officially open at 1pm, but check below for the full artist lineup and performance schedule. Nicky Romero and Alesso will be hitting the stage at 9.30pm as the headliner for Saturday (Aug 5) and Sunday (Aug 6), respectively.

What is the artist lineup at S2O?

August 5

PayMe presents S2O Stage (2pm-10.30pm)

2pm - iLtiK b2b Yaat

3.10pm - Yukio

4.20pm - Lyla & itschosenai

5.20pm - LIU

6.20pm - Ben Nicky

7.25pm - MAKJ

8.25pm - NGHTMARE

9.30pm - Nicky Romero

Summer Beats Stage (1.30pm-8.30pm)

1.30pm - CHRISTIANN B2B KERRY

2.20pm - ANGUS

3.10pm - CHANKA

4.20pm - Anna hisbbuR

5.10pm - R.O.O.T

6pm - per se

7pm - JUICYNING

7.50pm - YELLOW

Underground Stage by Red Bull (2pm-10pm)

2pm - BanBan718

3pm - Yumi

4pm - Leafe b2b Khazed

5pm - Anovva presents: Erichtod

6pm - Farrah

7pm - Cyrus Gold

8pm - Fazad

9pm - ghettery

August 6



PayMe presents S2O Stage (2pm-10.30pm)

2pm - Karlie

3.10pm - Gail Werner

4.20pm - Pei Pei

5.20pm - Breathe Carolina

6.20pm - Adventure Club

7.25pm - Krewella

8.25pm - Vini Vici

9.30pm - Alesso

Summer Beats Stage (1.30pm-8.30pm)

1.30pm - KY

2.20pm - M.O.D.E.

3.10pm - Luna and the Bosin

4.20pm - Jill x Kiri T

5.10pm - LEWSZ

6pm - JNYBeatz x Kerryta

7pm - JB x The Hertz

7.50pm - B.I

Underground Stage by Red Bull (2pm-10pm)

2pm - Hansel & Jamie Maddock

3pm - Mojito

4pm - Dark A

5pm - Anovva presents: Ball Shing

6pm - imshady

7pm - Rase

8pm - Heman

9pm - Telesummie

Can I bring my own water gun?

Unfortunately, partygoers will not be allowed to bring their own water guns to the festival. In fact, any stick-like objects will be strictly prohibited. See below for more dos and don'ts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S2O Hong Kong (@s2ohongkong)

Are there any tickets left?

There are still a handful of tickets left to the S2O music festival on Popticket and Klook (at the time of writing), so grab them while you still can!

Recommended stories:

Upcoming concerts and music festivals in Hong Kong

Best things to do in Hong Kong this August

17 New bars to try in Hong Kong now

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.