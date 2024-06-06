The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list was recently announced during a live awards ceremony held at Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada on Wednesday, June 5th. The list features 50 restaurants across five continents, with Spain securing five spots within the top 50 rankings. Disfrutar in Barcelona took the top spot, followed by Asado Etxebarri at number 2, Diverxo at number 4, Quique Dacosta at number 14, and Elkano at number 28.

Photograph: Courtesy Wing

This year, two top dining venues in Hong Kong clinched spots on the prestigious list. The Chairman secured its spot at number 26, and Wing made its first appearance on the global roundup and landed at number 20. Additionally, the two restaurants also received individual awards. The Chairman received the Highest Climber Award after it surpassed 24 places from its rankings last year, and Wing was appointed as the Highest New Entry, just months after receiving the Highest Climber in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants earlier this year.



This year’s special awards include Paris’ Nina Métayer as the Best Pastry Chef Award, Janaína Torres from São Paolo as the Best Female Chef Award, and Lima-based Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura as the recipient of Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award. Pablo Rivero from Buenos Aires' Don Julio was chosen as Beronia World’s Sommelier Award, and Niel Perry from Sydney’s Margaret received the Woodford Reserve Icon Award in honour of four decades of experience in the restaurant industry.

Photograph: Courtesy The Chairman

Other accolades included modern Asian-American restaurant Kato in Los Angeles named as the One to Watch, Berlin’s Nobelhart & Schmutzig receiving the Sustainable Restaurant Award for its environmentally friendly initiatives, and Paris’ refined French institution, Plénitude, recognised with the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality award.



Here’s the complete list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024:

1.Disfrutar, Barcelona

2. Asado Etxebarri, Atxondo

3. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris

4. Diverxo, Madrid

5. Maido, Lima

6. Atomix, New York

7. Quintonil, Mexico City

8. Alchemist, Copenhagen

9. Gaggan, Bangkok

10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

11. Septime, Paris

12. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera

13. Trèsind Studio, Dubai

14. Quique Dacosta, Dénia

15. Sézanne, Tokyo

16. Kjolle, Lima

17. Kol, London

18. Plénitude, Paris

19. Reale, Castel di Sangro

20. Wing, Hong Kong

21. Florilège, Tokyo

22. Steirereck, Vienna

23. Sühring, Bangkok

24. Odette, Singapore

25. El Chato, Bogotá

26. The Chairman, Hong Kong

27. A Casa do Porco, São Paolo

28. Elkano, Getaria

29. Boragó, Santiago

30. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

31. Belcanto, Lisbon

32. Den, Tokyo

33. Pujol, Mexico City

34. Rosetta, Mexico City

35. Frantzén, Stockholm

36. The Jane, Antwerp

37. Oteque, Rio de Janiero

38. Sorn, Bangkok

39.Piazza Duomo, Alba

40. Le Du, Bangkok

41. Mayta, Lima

42. Ikoyi, London

43. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

44. Mingles, Seoul

45. Arpège, Paris

46. SingleThread, Healdsburg

47. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau

48. Hiša Franko, Kobarid

49. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa

50. Uliassi, Senigallia

For more information, visit theworlds50best.com. Relive the moments of the World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony on this link.

Recommended stories:



5 Hong Kong universities rank within the world’s top 100 list



Hong Kong high-speed train now offers overnight sleeper tickets

New family members club Kindhood opens in Repulse Bay

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.