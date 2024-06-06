Hong Kong
Wing
Photograph: Courtesy Wing

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024: Two Hong Kong restaurants earned spots on annual list

Find out which Hong Kong’s top eateries secured spots

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list was recently announced during a live awards ceremony held at Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada on Wednesday, June 5th. The list features 50 restaurants across five continents, with Spain securing five spots within the top 50 rankings. Disfrutar in Barcelona took the top spot, followed by Asado Etxebarri at number 2, Diverxo at number 4, Quique Dacosta at number 14, and Elkano at number 28.

Wing
Photograph: Courtesy Wing

This year, two top dining venues in Hong Kong clinched spots on the prestigious list. The Chairman secured its spot at number 26, and Wing made its first appearance on the global roundup and landed at number 20. Additionally, the two restaurants also received individual awards. The Chairman received the Highest Climber Award after it surpassed 24 places from its rankings last year, and Wing was appointed as the Highest New Entry, just months after receiving the Highest Climber in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants earlier this year. 

This year’s special awards include Paris’ Nina Métayer as the Best Pastry Chef Award, Janaína Torres from São Paolo as the Best Female Chef Award, and Lima-based Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura as the recipient of Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award. Pablo Rivero from Buenos Aires' Don Julio was chosen as Beronia World’s Sommelier Award, and Niel Perry from Sydney’s Margaret received the Woodford Reserve Icon Award in honour of four decades of experience in the restaurant industry. 

The Chairman
Photograph: Courtesy The Chairman

Other accolades included modern Asian-American restaurant Kato in Los Angeles named as the One to Watch, Berlin’s Nobelhart & Schmutzig receiving the Sustainable Restaurant Award for its environmentally friendly initiatives, and Paris’ refined French institution, Plénitude, recognised with the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality award. 

Here’s the complete list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024:
1.Disfrutar, Barcelona
2. Asado Etxebarri, Atxondo
3. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris
4. Diverxo, Madrid
5. Maido, Lima
6. Atomix, New York
7. Quintonil, Mexico City
8. Alchemist, Copenhagen
9. Gaggan, Bangkok
10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
11. Septime, Paris
12. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera
13. Trèsind Studio, Dubai
14. Quique Dacosta, Dénia
15. Sézanne, Tokyo
16. Kjolle, Lima
17. Kol, London
18. Plénitude, Paris
19. Reale, Castel di Sangro
20. Wing, Hong Kong
21. Florilège, Tokyo
22. Steirereck, Vienna
23. Sühring, Bangkok
24. Odette, Singapore
25. El Chato, Bogotá
26. The Chairman, Hong Kong
27. A Casa do Porco, São Paolo
28. Elkano, Getaria
29. Boragó, Santiago
30. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
31. Belcanto, Lisbon
32. Den, Tokyo
33. Pujol, Mexico City
34. Rosetta, Mexico City
35. Frantzén, Stockholm
36. The Jane, Antwerp
37. Oteque, Rio de Janiero
38. Sorn, Bangkok
39.Piazza Duomo, Alba
40. Le Du, Bangkok
41. Mayta, Lima
42. Ikoyi, London
43. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
44. Mingles, Seoul
45. Arpège, Paris
46. SingleThread, Healdsburg
47. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau
48. Hiša Franko, Kobarid
49. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa
50. Uliassi, Senigallia

For more information, visit theworlds50best.com. Relive the moments of the World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony on this link.

