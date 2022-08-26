Sample the best Taiwanese beers at the Beyond HK Beerfest

Eaton HK’s signature bar Flower Years is launching its first Beyond HK Beerfest this September. Expanding from its selection of beers from Hong Kong, Flower Years will transform into a vibrant Taiwanese night market by presenting street snacks, live music, and an excellent range of beers in collaboration with three Taiwanese breweries that will make their debut in Hong Kong, including Ugly Half Beer, DB Brewery, and Sunmai.



Ugly Half will present beers with wildly imaginative packaging and flavours, such as Toastea Lager, Jumbo Sour, Big Three XPA, and Through The Mist I See The Fairyland Hazy IPA, for $65 each or $180 for three beers. Or if you prefer draught beer, try the Guava Gose ($70) which gets served with plum powder. Guests who purchase three draught beers can even receive a complimentary beer mug. Meanwhile, multiple accolade-holding brewery DB Brewery will bring four of its best-selling craft beers, including New Taipei Makao Beer, Taoyuan Bitter Orange Ale, Miaoli Strawberry Ale, and Yunlin Coffee Stout; and Sunmai will introduce its specialty beers like Honey Lager, Passion Fruit Beer, and Magou Gose.

Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK

To get the ultimate Taiwanese night market experience, pair your beers with classic street food snacks like popcorn chicken with fried basil ($88), sausage bite with garlic ($78), or the Taiwanese snacks platter ($108). Make sure to catch live band performances at 7pm to 9pm at Flower Years from September 8 to 22!





Recommended articles:

Tai Ping Shan ranks 7th in the world's coolest streets

10 alternative places to view Hong Kong's skyline

KFC launches lotus seed paste egg tarts for Mid-Autumn Festival



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city