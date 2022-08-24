Hong Kong
Timeout

kfc portuguese egg tart mid autumn
Photograph: Courtesy KFC

KFC launches lotus seed paste egg tarts for Mid-Autumn Festival

They’ll make your tart melt

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Ever since the summer hit us, it seems like all of Hong Kong has been gearing up for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with numerous restaurants and hotels across the city whipping up their own version of mooncakes. Well, what if we told you KFC is adding their own twist to the traditional sweet treat with lotus seed paste Portuguese egg tarts.  

kfc portuguese egg tart mid autumn
Photograph: Courtesy KFC

Unlike the more traditional mooncakes that use salted duck egg yolks as a centre filling, KFC’s Portuguese mooncake tarts have a rich, creamy egg filling that pairs with a layer of silky lotus seed paste. Along with a flaky, golden brown crust, these quirky Portuguese tarts no doubt add a creative spin to the indulgent holiday treat. 

Sold individually for $12.5 or six pieces in a festive gift bag for $58, the egg tarts are available in all KFC stores in the city and for delivery from August 25 to September 14. 

