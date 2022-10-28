Shake Shack and Lane Eight team up for a limited-edition sneaker collab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Shake Shack and footwear company Lane Eight have joined hands to celebrate their fourth year in Hong Kong, unveiling Shake Shack x Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 as the ultimate fusion of the two! The cloud-white sneakers features Shake-Shack-Green shoelaces and several shoe charms ranging from a burger and fries to a shake bottle. The shoes are made without animal-derived materials and take a sustainable step toward a better planet.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack/Lane Eight

From now until November 5, the limited-edition sneakers are available for $980. Anyone who purchases the footwear will automatically receive a voucher for Shake Shack’s nibbles and an invitation to their rooftop party at IFC on November 5. There will be live DJ sets, beer, and the one-day exclusive Kiwi Sea Salt Lemonade, alongside various workout sessions. The first 50 lucky customers entering the party, who have purchased a pair of the trainers or are joining a workout, will get their hands on Shake Shack x Lane Eight goodies and some awesome Shack bites! Snag your new pair of vegan footwear at laneeight.hk

