With one of the largest draught beer selections in the city and a menu replete with hearty favourites, the globe is tailor-made for sports. With seats by the bar along with plenty of tables, The Globe is a spacious venue with loads of TVs scattered throughout, meaning you're not huddled next to strangers staring at the same screen. It’s ideal if you want to catch a game with your mates in generally less crowded surroundings.
There’s nothing quite like the communal atmosphere of watching a major sporting event in a crowded bar. Whether it’s a weekly football match or a worldwide event, being surrounded by similarly passionate fans helps elevate the action to the next level. With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in Qatar from November 21 (HKT), here are the best sports bars in Hong Kong for you to catch the games.
RECOMMENDED: Check out our list of the best live music venues in Hong Kong.