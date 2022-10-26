Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
wan chai stadium
Photograph: Courtesy Wan Chai Stadium

The best sports bars in Hong Kong

Catch your next big match at these watering holes in town

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Advertising

There’s nothing quite like the communal atmosphere of watching a major sporting event in a crowded bar. Whether it’s a weekly football match or a worldwide event, being surrounded by similarly passionate fans helps elevate the action to the next level. With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in Qatar from November 21 (HKT), here are the best sports bars in Hong Kong for you to catch the games.

RECOMMENDED: Check out our list of the best live music venues in Hong Kong.

Best sports bars in Hong Kong

The Globe
Photograph: Courtesy The Globe

The Globe

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Soho

With one of the largest draught beer selections in the city and a menu replete with hearty favourites, the globe is tailor-made for sports. With seats by the bar along with plenty of tables, The Globe is a spacious venue with loads of TVs scattered throughout, meaning you're not huddled next to strangers staring at the same screen. It’s ideal if you want to catch a game with your mates in generally less crowded surroundings.

Read review
Trafalgar
Photograph: Courtesy Trafalgar

Trafalgar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai

Despite not officially being a sports bar, Trafalgar’s spacious venue is a great place to watch the big match. With eight TV screens inside the bar and two projectors that display onto a wall on their balcony beer garden, this traditional British pub provides plenty of options for sports fanatics to view sporting events in a comfy environment.

Read more
Advertising
Delaney’s (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Photograph: Courtesy Delaney's

Delaney’s (Tsim Sha Tsui)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Another long-standing staple having been around for more than 20 years. Delaney’s is your classic Irish boozer that pours out quality pints in an old school pub setting. Catch sports events like USA Sports, the Premier League, and global rugby matches on their TV screens, or give them a call to see if the sports event you’re looking for will be broadcasted.

Read more
China Bear
Photograph: Courtesy China Bear

China Bear

  • Bars and pubs
  • Café bars
  • Mui Wo

Found yourself stranded in Mui Wo in need of some sports? Fear not, this South Lantau pub is one of the best places to catch a sports game or two. Despite their simple set up and furniture, China Bear is down-to-earth and provides a great view of the Mui Wo waterfront, making this a great hangout spot to catch the game with your friends.

Read more
Advertising
Wan Chai Stadium
Photograph: Courtesy Wan Chai Stadium

Wan Chai Stadium

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sports bars
  • Wan Chai

Head to Wan Chai Stadium for a lively atmosphere, hearty food, and endless pints.
This sports bar has several TV screens of various sizes around the venue that broadcast footie games, rugby matches, or Formula One races, so you’ll have an unobstructed view no matter where you’re sitting. Aside from the sports memorabilia scattered around their venue, such as a signed Liverpool shirt, Wan Chai Stadium also has a Formula One race car replica that hangs from the roof.

Read more
17 Fenwick
Photograph: Courtesy 17 Fenwick

17 Fenwick

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sports bars
  • Wan Chai

17 Fenwick is a spacious and interactive sports bar that boasts a 170-inch HD television screen, along with several smaller screens throughout their venue. If you need a quick break from watching sporting events, they’ve also got beer pong tables, pool tables, shuffleboards, and dartboards to keep you entertained.

Read more

Looking for a non-sports bar?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.