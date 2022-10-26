The best sports bars in Hong Kong

With one of the largest draught beer selections in the city and a menu replete with hearty favourites, the globe is tailor-made for sports. With seats by the bar along with plenty of tables, The Globe is a spacious venue with loads of TVs scattered throughout, meaning you're not huddled next to strangers staring at the same screen. It’s ideal if you want to catch a game with your mates in generally less crowded surroundings.