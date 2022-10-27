Hong Kong
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Hong Kong to ease rules on operating hours on restaurants, clubs and barbecue sites from November 3

The city prepares to ease restrictions in preparation for the Global Financial Leaders’ Summit

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
As part of the government’s gradual easing of Covid-19 social distancing measures, authorities announced today that public barbecue sites will reopen and operating hours for restaurants and clubs would be extended from November 3. Additionally, individuals will be allowed to remove their masks during group photos at events and catering premises, such as weddings. 

Currently, restaurants are allowed to open only until midnight with a maximum of 12 diners at a table, while bars can operate until two in the morning. Barbecue pits have remained closed indefinitely since 2020 in order to maintain social distancing.

During the press conference, health authorities noted that the new measures would be implemented between November 3 and November 16. This announcement comes as Hong Kong anticipates the Global Financial Leaders’ Summit, which will take place from November 2 to 3. With 200 participants from global banking and finance institutions attending, the summit will be one of Hong Kong’s biggest events in the last three years. 

