Hong Kong to ease rules on operating hours on restaurants, clubs and barbecue sites from November 3

As part of the government’s gradual easing of Covid-19 social distancing measures, authorities announced today that public barbecue sites will reopen and operating hours for restaurants and clubs would be extended from November 3. Additionally, individuals will be allowed to remove their masks during group photos at events and catering premises, such as weddings.

Currently, restaurants are allowed to open only until midnight with a maximum of 12 diners at a table, while bars can operate until two in the morning. Barbecue pits have remained closed indefinitely since 2020 in order to maintain social distancing.



During the press conference, health authorities noted that the new measures would be implemented between November 3 and November 16. This announcement comes as Hong Kong anticipates the Global Financial Leaders’ Summit, which will take place from November 2 to 3. With 200 participants from global banking and finance institutions attending, the summit will be one of Hong Kong’s biggest events in the last three years.

Recommended stories

Your guide to celebrating Halloween in Hong Kong

The best sports bars in Hong Kong

A look into Chinese opera, one of the oldest dramatic arts in the world



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.