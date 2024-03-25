Shake Shack is bringing back their popular avocado bacon menu

Following the positive responses of Shake Shack’s limited avocado bacon burgers in 2022, the American burger chain has announced that it’ll be returning as a permanent menu item! Customers can choose to enjoy thick slices of fresh avocado and applewood-smoked bacon with Angus beef patties in the Avocado Bacon burger ($74 for single patty, $99 for double patties), or with crispy chicken cutlets and pickles in the Avocado Bacon Chicken ($72). Additionally, customers will be able to add freshly sliced avocado to any Shake Shack burgers or sandwiches of their choice for an additional $12.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

To celebrate the return of this widely popular menu item, Shake Shack has collaborated with local pin badge brand Perks to release three exclusive avocado and bacon-themed pins. From March 28 onwards, all customers who purchase any avocado burger along with a drink and snack on Shake Shack’s mobile platform will receive one random pin for free while stocks last.



Recommended stories:



New Octopus card for mainland use is now on sale in Hong Kong

teamLab in Hong Kong: location, opening hours, registration info, and more

Hong Kong slips to 86th place in World Happiness Report

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.