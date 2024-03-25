Hong Kong
Timeout

shake shack avocado bacon burger
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack is bringing back their popular avocado bacon menu

The avo-licious burgers are here to stay – for good!

Cherry Chan
Written by
Following the positive responses of Shake Shack’s limited avocado bacon burgers in 2022, the American burger chain has announced that it’ll be returning as a permanent menu item! Customers can choose to enjoy thick slices of fresh avocado and applewood-smoked bacon with Angus beef patties in the Avocado Bacon burger ($74 for single patty, $99 for double patties), or with crispy chicken cutlets and pickles in the Avocado Bacon Chicken ($72). Additionally, customers will be able to add freshly sliced avocado to any Shake Shack burgers or sandwiches of their choice for an additional $12.

shake shack avocado bacon burger
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

To celebrate the return of this widely popular menu item, Shake Shack has collaborated with local pin badge brand Perks to release three exclusive avocado and bacon-themed pins. From March 28 onwards, all customers who purchase any avocado burger along with a drink and snack on Shake Shack’s mobile platform will receive one random pin for free while stocks last. 

