teamLab in Hong Kong: location, opening hours, registration info, and more

Everything you need to know about the new teamLab: Continuous installations in Hong Kong

The highly-anticipated teamLab: Continuous is officially here! As part of the city's Art@Harbour 2024 initiative during Hong Kong Arts Month, international art collective teamLab has set up hundreds of glowing ovoids stretching from Tamar Park all the way to the Central and Western District Promenade. Keep reading to find out when, where, and how you can catch the stunning installations.

When is teamLab: Continuous happening in Hong Kong?

The large-scale installations officially open on March 25 and will be in Hong Kong until June 2. Opening hours are 6.30pm to 11pm daily, with the last entry at 10.30pm.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Where is the teamLab: Continuous installation in Hong Kong?

Visitors will be able to catch the installation at Tamar Park and the Central and Western District Promenade, but registration will be required beforehand to access the lawns on which the installations are placed.

teamLab: Continuous registration details

To access the exhibition lawn area of teamLab: Continuous, all visitors must first register for a timeslot online. The availability of sessions will be updated every Monday at 12 noon for the bookings of the following week. Additionally, at 1pm every day, a limited number of slots for the same day will be released. All bookings are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who have successfully registered will receive a confirmation email with an admission QR code for free entry. Please note that each admission QR code is valid only for the specified session, and entry will not be permitted without a valid QR code.

Each individual, regardless of age, is entitled to one ticket only. Moreover, each email address is permitted to register for one session on the same date, with each registration allowing a maximum of two persons. Each admission QR code can only be used once. Lastly, it is essential to arrive on the specified date and time as indicated in your booking. Failure to do so will result in the invalidation of the QR code, without the possibility of exchange or compensation.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

What can I see at the teamLab: Continuous installation in Hong Kong?

Visitors will have the opportunity to view and interact with two sets of artworks. The Resonating Life which Continues to Stand showcases numerous luminous ovoids spread across the lawns and floating on the waters along the promenade. These ovoids will change colours when influenced by waves, blown by the wind, or pushed by people! The other set of artwork is Resonating Trees, where the surrounding trees at Tamar Park are lit up in various colours in response to the giant glowing 'eggs'.

Here's a quick glimpse of the teamLab installation before you go!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

