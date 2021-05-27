Shake Shack teams up with Yardbird to launch a limited-edition menu

The exclusive lineup includes a burger, bites and drink available only on June 12 at IFC

To celebrate their third anniversary in Hong Kong, Shake Shack is teaming up with Michelin-starred chicken-driven izakaya Yardbird to launch an exclusive collaboration in the form of a one-day-only menu featuring a burger, bites and drink. The menu will be available only on Saturday, June 12 from 4pm at the IFC branch, while stocks last.

Photograph: Courtesy Yardbird

The modern yakitori joint, which is celebrating its 10th year anniversary, was awarded its first Michelin star this year, lending some of their coolness to the awards that are more often associated with fine dining.

Shake Shack is no stranger to its own limited edition menus, while Yardbird also collaborates with brands and eateries for special dishes, items or events often. So it will be interesting to see what the two restaurants come up with together.

Will we see a Japanese-style chicken burger or a whisky highball-spiked Shack lemonade perhaps? Watch this space for a first look at the menu soon!