Shake Shack Mango Bubble Shake
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack unveils a new Hong Kong-exclusive drink inspired by a classic local dessert

The city-exclusive shake will be available at all local Shake Shack outlets starting next week

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Hong Kong foodies are in for a treat as Shake Shack releases a new city-exclusive Shake that pays homage to one of the city's beloved desserts – the mango pomelo sago dessert.

Combining Shake Shack’s signature vanilla frozen custard blended with mango puree and coconut cream; fresh pomelo, and a refreshing pop of mango and passion fruit-flavoured boba; the brand-new Mango Bubble Shake ($56) offers a fusion of sweet and tangy flavours that the sweet tooth will love. Topping off the new Shake is a generous dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of egg roll flakes for a bit of that extra crunch.

Shake Shack Mango Bubble Shake
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

This exclusive Shake will be available at all Shake Shack outlets in Hong Kong starting October 24, so don't miss out.

