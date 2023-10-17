The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023: Hong Kong earns two rankings in the 1-50 list

The 15th edition of the World's 50 Best Bars has finally been announced. The event was held in Asia for the first time in Singapore on October 17 and was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube simultaneously. Encompassing 34 different cities worldwide, the 1 to 50 list welcomed 11 new entries from around the world, including two bars in Australasia, 10 bars in Asia, two bars in the Middle East and Africa, nine bars in North America, five bars in South America, as well as 22 bars in Europe.

For this year's rankings, Barcelona’s Paradiso lost their crown to fellow Barcelona bar, Sips. As for Hong Kong, Oaxacan-inspired bar Coa – which recently reclaimed its spot as the reigning bar in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 – came in at Number 20 on the global list, while Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong's Argo secured their position at Number 34. Bangkok's BKK Social Club clinched their title as the Best Bar in Asia at Number 13, Singapore's Jigger & Pony - runner up of this year Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023 – landed on Number 14, Seoul-based Zest placed Number 17 on the list, and Tokyo's The SG Club resulted in Number 36.Special awards were also announced during the ceremony. GN Chan from New York-based Double Chicken Please earned the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, while Rentato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni was awarded as the Roku Industry Icon. Röda Huset from Stockholm took home the Ketel One Sustainable Bar accolade, and Zest from Seoul was honoured with the Disaronno Highest New Entry award.

Other notable winners include Line from Athens for the London Essence Best New Opening award; Tres Monos from Buenos Aires for the Mitcher’s Art of Hospitality Award, Himkok from Norway for the Nikka Highest Climber; and The American Bar at Gleneagles from Auchterarder for the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu. Lady Bee from Peru was also recognised as the Campari One To Watch, and The Clumsies from Athens was lauded with the Rémy Martin Legend of the List.



The prestigious World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list was compiled by 680 beverage experts spread across 28 regions. This diverse group includes bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists from around the world. Voters were allowed to cast seven votes based on their bar experiences in the previous 18 months, with the option of allocating five votes to their home country if they were unable to travel during that period.



See below the complete list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2023.



1 Sips, Barcelona (Best Bar in Europe)

2 Double Chicken Please, New York City (Best Bar in North America)

3 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

4 Paradiso, Barcelona

5 Connaught Bar, London

6 Little Red Door, Paris

7 Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

8 Tayer + Elementary, London

9 Alquímico, Cartagena (Best Bar in South America)

10 Himkok, Norway

11 Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

12 Line, Athens

13 BKK Social Club, Bangkok (Best Bar in Asia)

14 Jigger & Pony, Singapore

15 Maybe Sammy, Sydney (Best Bar in Australasia)

16 Salmon Guru, Madrid

17 Overstory, New York City

18 Zest, Seoul

19 Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok (new entry)

20 Coa, Hong Kong

21 Drink Kong, Rome

22 Hanky Panky, Mexico City

23 Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne (new entry)

24 Café La Trova, Florida

25 Baba Au Rum, Athens

26 Cochinchina, Buenos Aires

27 Katana Kitten, New York City

28 Satan’s Whiskers, London

29 Wax On, Berlin (new entry)

30 Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

31 Röda Huset, Stockholm (new entry)

32 Sago House, Singapore (new entry)

33 Freni e Frizoni, Rome (new entry)

34 Argo, Hong Kong

35 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

36 The SG Club, Tokyo

37 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

38 The Cambridge Public House, Paris (new entry)

39 Panda & Sons, Edinburgh (re-entry)

40 Mimi Kakushi, Dubai (new entry, Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa)

41 Scarfes Bar, London (new entry)

42 1930, Milan

43 Carnaval, Lima

44 L’Antiquario, Naples

45 Baltra Bar, Mexico City (new entry)

46 Locale Firenze, Florence

47 The Clumsies, Athens

48 Atlas, Singapore

49 Jewel of the South, New Orleans (new entry)

50 Galaxy Bar, Dubai



Relive the highlights of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 ceremony on the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel and 50 Best Bars Facebook page.



