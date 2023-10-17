Sheung Wan ranks top in Asia as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

The appetite for international travel has rebounded strongly this year, thanks to the reopening of ports in cities worldwide. This is especially true for cities like Hong Kong, where citizens can finally leave and reenter the city without having to worry about quarantine restrictions. As we rediscover the joys of travelling and start planning our next holiday, Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods is back to help you discover the most happening cities for your next destination.

This year, Time Out asked more than 12,000 people about the coolest neighbourhoods in their city. The selection is then narrowed down with the insight and expertise of Time Out’s global network of city editors and local experts who know their hometowns better than anybody else. To create and rank the final list, Time Out editors considered factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

In 2022, Wan Chai ranked 22nd among the 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and this year, we celebrate the vibrant Sheung Wan district, which proudly sits at the top for Asia and fifth on the list among 40 other cities in the world. Sheung Wan is one of Hong Kong’s liveliest districts and the only place in Hong Kong where you can find a mix of historic temples, antique stores, and dried seafood stalls alongside contemporary art galleries, Melbourne-style cafes, stylish boutiques, and contemporary restaurants. Once a hotbed for coffin stores and funeral-related services, its unique features of old and new definitely make it a destination worthy of your next adventure.

Click below to see snippets of the neighbourhood and discover all the things we love about Sheung Wan:

Whether you want to begin your day by enjoying a steaming cup of coffee with your beloved pets or crave budget-friendly dim sum, indulgent omakase, or international cuisine at Michelin-starred eateries, Sheung Wan has everything you need. Its streets are adorned with colourful murals and graffiti, creating picturesque backdrops perfect for enhancing your Instagram feed. Additionally, it is home to Tai Ping Shan Street – ranked seventh on the list of the world’s coolest streets in 2022 – a charming community brimming with vibrant establishments offering delicious food, unique discoveries, artistic and cultural experiences, as well as temples for worship.

Want to know more about the Sheung Wan neighbourhood? Follow our guide to discover all the best things to see, do, eat, and drink in the district.

This year’s coolest neighbourhood rankings place Medellín’s Laureles at the top, followed by Smithfield in Dublin at number two, Carabanchel in Madrid at number three, and Havnen in Copenhagen at number four. In Asia, apart from Hong Kong, seven other cities have made it onto the list. These include Tokyo's Tomigaya (#10), Singapore’s Chinatown (#14), Seoul’s Hannam-dong (#25), Taipei’s Zhongshan (#34), Manila’s Bonifacio Global City (#35), Osaka’s Dotonbori (#37), and Bangkok’s Song Wat (#39).



See the complete list of the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world and start planning your travel!

