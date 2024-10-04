Sheung Wan’s casual Italian restaurant, Posso, recently announced on its Instagram that it will be closing its doors this November. The restaurant’s chef-owner, Max Wong, stated that the decision “has not come easily, as every moment we’ve shared together has enriched our lives and filled our hearts with joy”. The Italian eatery first opened its doors in 2021 and specialised in creating modern takes on cicchetti, which are Venetian small plates to be enjoyed with wine.

Wong also expressed his gratitude to the Posso team, loyal customers who visited over the years, and neighbours in Kau U Fong. “We have cherished every laugh, every toast, and every story shared over our tables. Each of you has played a vital role in our journey, and we are endlessly grateful for your unwavering support, encouragement, and camaraderie”, he adds.



Despite the bad news, the announcement concluded on a sentimental note. “Our doors may be closing, but our hearts remain open, filled with our deepest gratitude with our very best and sincerest wishes for each of you. We hope to see you again, whether it's in another culinary venture or just around the neighbourhood”, Wong reinforced.



We’re sad to say goodbye to another venue in Sheung Wan’s food scene, but this area still has plenty of great eateries that are worth checking out – you might even find your next go-to spot!

Recommended stories:

Mong Kok dessert shop Joyful Dessert House closes in December

David Muoka becomes first Hong Kong-born player to sign with NBA

The naming contest for Hong Kong’s new pandas is now open

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.