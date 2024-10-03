Subscribe
Mong Kok dessert shop Joyful Dessert House closes in December

The dessert shop has been a Michelin Guide-recommended venue for the past nine years

Cherry Chan
Cherry Chan
joyful dessert house
Photograph: Facebook/Joyful Dessert House
Well-loved Mong Kok-based dessert shop Joyful Dessert House announced on Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of the year. In their post, the dessert shop shared that ‘within this year, our customers have seen our business become a lot quieter’, and even stated ‘we really have tried our best, hope you all can understand’.

‘In these last few months, we hope that customers have a good time when they visit us’, the business wrote. ‘Each staff member at Joyful hopes to see everyone smiling, enjoying our desserts, and we hope you share your memories of Joyful with us.’ Many netizens shared their bittersweet sentiments in the announcement’s comment section and also left supportive messages to Joyful to hopefully see them again in the future.

Since opening its doors in 2014, Joyful Dessert House has been a hot venue among Hongkongers due to its wide selection of classic dessert options and its crowd-pleasing Napoleons. Additionally, the Mong Kok-based dessert shop was consistently named as a Michelin-recommended venue for nine years.

