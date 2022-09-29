Singapore’s mega indoor playground Kiztopia opens in Hong Kong

First opened in 2019 at Marina Square, Singapore, Kiztopia is a massive indoor playground that's designed for the little ones to both play and learn at the same time. Now opening its first ever overseas flagship outlet at New Town Plaza's new Play Park, the playground occupies a 12,000sq ft space with 15 themed play areas featuring slides, trampolines, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, swings – the whole shebang.

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia

There are three major play zones at the playground recommended for kids aged four to 12. These include the Mojo Zone, which features eight exhilarating slides (the highest one of four metres tall!), the Ninja Warrior Zone for the kids to unleash their inner ninja and take on challenging obstacles, and a trampoline zones for children to put their agility and sense of space to the test.

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia

There will also be various Occupational Experience Zones where Kiztopia's very own original cartoon characters will be there to inspire the little ones with learn-through-play experiences. Each play zone is designed to help stimulate and develop important assets such as social and communication skills, as well as their body coordination, creativity, and more.

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia

Other areas at Kiztopia include Raby's Corner, a fun and safe play area specially designed for toddlers, the Hero Square, where kids can catch different shows or participate in educational activities, Bell's Cafe, for families to rest their feet and recharge with drinks and snacks, and the Star Lite room available for private parties. Before you leave, check out the gift shop offering everything from toys and accessories to learning equipment and gift combos.

Tickets are now available on both Kiztopia's Hong Kong website and Klook. Prices range from $108 to $228 on Mondays to Thursdays, and $148 to $298 on Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays. Ticket packages and annual passes are also available.

Recommended stories

The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park reopens on October 13

Best places to see autumn leaves in Hong Kong

Best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Ying Pun

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.