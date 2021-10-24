The best spots to see autumn leaves in Hong Kong

We're now entering the best time of year in the city when the temperature is delightfully cool, and we're left with sunny days and breezy afternoons. Aside from the cooler weather, one of the unique features of this time of the year is the beautiful autumn foliage. From November to January, the leaves of the sweet gum and sabino tree change their colour to crimson red. However, autumn days come and go quickly, and before winter creeps up, make sure to catch some crunchy foliage and embrace the fall season with a visit to these picture-perfect spots in Hong Kong.

