Sunset Peak
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best spots to see autumn leaves in Hong Kong

It’s fall season, y’all!

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
We're now entering the best time of year in the city when the temperature is delightfully cool, and we're left with sunny days and breezy afternoons. Aside from the cooler weather, one of the unique features of this time of the year is the beautiful autumn foliage. From November to January, the leaves of the sweet gum and sabino tree change their colour to crimson red. However, autumn days come and go quickly, and before winter creeps up, make sure to catch some crunchy foliage and embrace the fall season with a visit to these picture-perfect spots in Hong Kong.

Want to explore further? Pay a visit to one of Hong Kong's secret islands, or pedal away along some scenic cycling routes in Hong Kong.

Tai Tong
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tai Tong

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

When it comes to admiring autumn foliage and welcoming the new season, there's no better place in Hong Kong than Tai Tong Ecopark. A visit here is a seasonal tradition for many Hongkongers, nature lovers, and photography enthusiasts alike. These Yuen Long woods allow visitors to experience the burst of reds among the treetops in closer proximity because of the densely packed sweet gum trees. 

Pineapple Dam Nature Trail

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan
The Pineapple Dam Nature Trail along the Shing Mun Reservoir is an Instagram-worthy scenic hike, and the trail gets especially beautiful in the fall when the leaves of the trees surrounding the area turn red. The route is packed with vast stretches of paperbark trees, picturesque, serene waters, and wildlife sightings, including monkeys frolicking in the area.   

Tsing Yi Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tsing Yi Park

  • Things to do
  • Tsing Yi

At Tsing Yi Park, you'll find hints of European architecture dotted around the park, including pavilions, statues, an amphitheatre, and an ornamental lake. And as temperatures drop in the city, you'll be greeted by a captivating stretch of tall sabino trees by the lake with leaves that turn yellow to dark reddish-brown. This autumn foliage has tinier and feather-like leaves, unlike the leaves of maple or sweet gum trees. Its lovely colour enveloping the lake makes Tsing Yi Park one of the most picturesque spots to visit during the fall. 

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Central

You can also enjoy the autumn foliage without leaving Hong Kong Island. Within the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens is the Avenue of Sweet Gum, where rows of half-a-century old gum trees flank the modest road. When the yellow leaves start turning vivid red, the falling leaves cover the path, blanketing the corridor with beautiful red foliage. Apart from botanicals, there are numerous birds, mammals, and reptiles you can visit inside the park. 

Sunset Peak
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sunset Peak

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

Climb up to Hong Kong's third-highest peak for the best evening view our territory has to offer. This ambitious hike leads you up to the grassy Lantau Trail, offering a panoramic view of a rust-coloured meadow. As you ascend the highlands, explore the Pui O coastline on the way – but since most of the spots here are privately owned, be respectful of the properties and don't trespass. The romantic view at the summit will make the arduous climb more than worth it. 

Jordan Valley Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Jordan Valley Park

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong

Spanning over six hectares of land, Jordan Valley Park is a popular picnic destination during autumn. Trees dotting the park change its foliage into lovely shades of crimson. The massive central lawn is the perfect place to sit and lay out your picnic spread. Along with enjoying the autumn view, you, your friends and family, can also enjoy a wide range of recreational activities from the radio-controlled model car circuit, children’s play areas, green house, and maze garden.   

More ways to spend an autumn day

